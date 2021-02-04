PFL MMA Stacked With Ex-UFC Champs and Future Superstars

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) revealed this week its stacked divisional rosters for its upcoming tournaments in the featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, and light heavyweight divisions.

PFL’s 2021 regular season begins April 23 on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Among the most notable names competing in the PFL this season are ex-UFC champions Anthony Pettis and Fabricio Werdum, as well as notable fan-favorites Rory MacDonald and Tom Lawlor.

Superstars from the PFL set to return include 2019 women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison as well as the men’s champs at featherweight, Lance Palmer, and lightweight, Natan Schulte.

Kayla Harrison Talks Cris Cyborg, Stephen A Smith, Claressa Shields & MoreThe PFL's 2019 Women's Lightweight champ Kayla Harrison chatted with sportswriter Kelsey McCarson. Harrison is very excited for the 2021 PFL season, especially after the global pandemic sidelined the 2020 season. Harrison talks the bloody Invicta fight, facing Cris Cyborg, Stephen A. Smith & possibly facing fellow gold medalist Claressa Shields. Enjoy! #realtalkwithkelseyandrachel #pfl #kaylaharrison… 2021-02-04T02:01:19Z

Additionally, three-division boxing champion Claressa Shields will make her debut in MMA in 2021 with the hope of competing in the PFL’s women’s lightweight tournament next season.

Speaking of the sweet science, ex-UFC fighter Clay Collard was one of the best stories in boxing during 2020. Collard went 5-1 in that sport while he waited for the PFL to return from its hiatus after the COVID-19 pandemic paused the action.

Now, all those fighters and more will help make the PFL’s 2021 season one of the most intriguing MMA happenings of the year.

Men’s 2021 Featherweight Roster (145 Pounds)

The PFL revealed its 2021 featherweight roster via press release.

Tyler Diamond

Bubba Jenkins

Movlid Khaybulaev

Brendan Loughnane

Sheymon Moraes

Lance Palmer (Defending Champ)

Jason Soares

Jo Sungbin

TBA

TBA

“It has always been our goal to bring in the best talent the MMA world has to offer, and I believe we’ve done that with the 2021 roster,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo.

Men’s 2021 Lightweight Roster (155 Pounds)

The PFL also revealed its lightweight roster.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Clay Collard

Johnny Case

Marcin Held

Joilton Lutterbach

Mikhail Odintsov

Anthony Pettis

Loik Radzhabov

Natan Schulte (Defending Champ)

“The featherweight and lightweight divisions are some of the toughest in the sport and our past champions are going to have an even tougher road to the title than ever before. I can’t wait to kick this year off on April 23,” Sefo said.

Men’s 2021 Welterweight Roster (170 Pounds)

The PFL’s welterweight roster was released to the press, too.

Nikolai Aleksakhin

Ray Cooper III (Returning Champ)

Rory MacDonald

Magomed Magomedkerimov

David Michaud

Sadibou Sy

Joao Zeferino

“The welterweight division might be the deepest weight class in the PFL,” said Sefo. “With the addition of Rory to our two returning champions, there are no easy fights.

Men’s 2021 Light Heavyweight (205 Pounds)

The PFL also announced its 205-pound roster.

Chris Camozzi

Cezar Ferreira

Marthin Hamlet

Jordan Johnson

Tom Lawlor

Smealinho Rama

Emiliano Sordi (Returning Champ)

Dan Spohn

Jordan Young

“The light heavyweights are stacked as well with Sordi and all the new top talent we’ve added. April 29 is going to be a fun night of fights,” Sefo said.

PFL 2021 Season

The 2021 PFL Season begins on April 23 on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ in primetime.

The remaining regular-season events will take place on April 29, May 6, June 10, June 17, and June 25.

More roster news will be released in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to share the remaining rosters with the community as the PFL continues to prepare for the upcoming season,” said PFL CEO, Pete Murray.

PFL features MMA in a sport-season format where individual fighters control their own destiny by competing in a regular season, playoffs, and final championship for a million-dollar prize.

