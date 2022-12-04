Former Champion Rafael dos Anjos Sets Impressive UFC Record

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is the owner of the promotion’s record for the most time spent fighting inside the Octagon.

Dos Anjos competed on December 3 in the UFC Orlando co-main event opposite Bryan Barberena, and “RDA” caught the welterweight in a neck crank, forcing the tap during the second round. And according to ESPN, dos Anjos’ effort was enough to dethrone ex-UFC lightweight king Frankie Edgar as the fight-time record holder.

RDA has spent eight hours, one minute and forty-nine seconds fighting the UFC’s best at 170 and 155 pounds, per the outlet. While speaking with media members at the post-fight press conference, RDA gave his thoughts on securing the impressive record.

“It’s hard work paying off,” dos Anjos said. “I never took the easy path, always picking the hard fights for me even if people ask, ‘Why did he take this fight?’ But, I’m a fighter. I like to fight and I like being challenged, especially when people say that I can’t do it — and I want to do it. Yeah, so (I’m) happy to break the record.”

Dos Anjos is respected by the MMA community as a combatant who will take on anyone the UFC throws at him. He’s battled several notable names and champions during his tenure, including Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards, Robbie Lawler, Anthony Pettis, Colby Covington, Donald Cerrone and Nate Diaz.

He’s competed in the UFC since 2009 and he boasts an overall professional mixed martial arts record of 32-14, which includes 11 wins via submission and five by KO/TKO. Dos Anjos is 38 years old and he placed himself back into the win column by taking out the surging Barberena.

Dos Anjos Moved Back Up to Welterweight for UFC Orlando, Plans to Stay at 170

In July 2022, dos Anjos continued his campaign to receive a shot at fighting for his former lightweight championship. However, his momentum was halted by Rafael Fiziev who knocked him out in the fifth round of their headliner.

After a five-month hiatus, the Brazilian returned to the cage in Florida. However, he moved back up to welterweight. And after besting Barberena, dos Anjos made it clear that he’d stay at 170 pounds.

“I think for my next fight I’ll be more adjusted to the weight division,” RDA said at the post-fight presser. “Bryan’s pretty strong. I kind of forgot how strong guys at 170 are. He’s taller than me, he’s bigger than me.”

Dos Anjos Said Moving Back to Brazil to Train Has Been ‘Key’ to Longevity in the Sport

RDA’s battle with Barberena was a classic MMA litmus test, with the UFC pitting the older veteran against a younger fighter who was trying to make a name for themself. Dos Anjos passed it, and when asked what the key was to his longevity in the sport, dos Anjos said changing up his environment was the difference-maker.

“I really take care of my body and I train smarter, especially now moving to Brazil,” RDA said. “Changing the environment around me, it gives (me) more will to train. Motivation for training and training smarter. I go hard, but not crazy. And having great training, great partners around me, it’s been the key.”