Stipe Miocic Reacts to Jon Jones: ‘I’m Real Happy’

While most of the MMA world seems a little put off by UFC president Dana White playing hardball with UFC superstar Jon Jones about his proposed superfight in the heavyweight ranks against Francis Ngannou, former champion Stipe Miocic isn’t among that group. Instead, Miocic told Submission Radio he was happy to hear that he will be the one who gets the next crack at heavyweight gold after Ngannou faces Derrick Lewis this summer.

“Great news,” Miocic said per MMA Junkie. “It’s what I was expecting, but you never know what could happen. But I’m real happy with that.”

Still, Miocic doesn’t plan on celebrating just yet. He’ll save that for when he signs the dotted line.

“When I have a contract, then it’ll be real,” Miocic said.

Miocic Lost Belt to Ngannou

Miocic lost his heavyweight belt to Ngannou at UFC 260 in March. After beating Ngannou at UFC 220 in 2018, Ngannou knocked out Miocic in the second round of the rematch three years later.

Still, that means the two stars are now knotted 1-1, and Miocic plans on beefing up to add more power to his game and also potentially to be able to better handle Ngannou’s incredible physicality.

So Miocic isn’t worried about the UFC’s plans for Jones. In fact, Miocic’s standard line throughout the years has been that he fights the fights and lets the rest of the UFC world do their things in making those fights happen.

Moreover, Miocic doesn’t care whether Jones wants to fight him or not. All he wants is another shot at UFC gold.

“Honestly, I don’t care who it is. I really would love to fight Francis again for the rematch and get that W back over him in the rubber match. But yeah, I don’t care who it is. I’m not preferring anyone, but if I had a choice, I would want to fight Ngannou again. Just because he beat me last time and took the belt,” Miocic said.

Miocic on Facing Jones: ‘It’d Be Great’

When asked about Jones shutting down the idea of Jones vs. Miocic, the former heavyweight champ expressed acceptance about the decision.

“It is what it is,” Miocic said. “I mean, listen, I’m not a matchmaker. I’m not worried about what he thinks or says. I just need to get my rematch and get my belt back…”.

Miocic praised Jones for his incredible run in the 205-pound division but said all he’s focused on right now is continuing his own excellent run in the heavyweight division.

“He’s one of the pound-for-pound best fighters ever, of all time. I mean, he’s done so well. It’d be great, but I’m not gonna worry about what he wants to do or how much he wants to get paid, and I’m only here for one goal, and that’s to get my belt back,” Miocic said.

