UFC Superstar Ronda Rousey’s Reveal: ‘I Can’t Hide it Anymore’

Former UFC bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey made a surprise announcement on her YouTube channel Wednesday morning.

“Um, how do I put this? “Rousey said alongside her husband and former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne.

“Rowdy” then revealed that she is four months pregnant. “Pow! Four months pregnant. Oh, what? You didn’t even know the last four months!” Rousey said to her fans. “I’ve been pregnant since January, so four months. Woo, baby bump, I can’t hide it anymore. So, it’s time to show it off.”

“I just wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we’ve been on,” she continued. “And there’s definitely much more to the story that we’ll be telling later. But there you go.”

In the video, Rousey and Browne included clips of Rowdy’s sonogram. “Baddest baby on the planet, coming to you soon, September 22nd,” Rousey said.

Update: Rousey seemingly deleted the video from her YouTube channel shortly after uploading it.

Rowdy Is One of the Most Important Figures in MMA History

Rousey (12-2) retired from MMA after losing to Amanda Nunes in 2016. Rowdy is arguably the most important figure in women’s MMA as she was the catalyst for UFC president Dana White to allow female fighting in the promotion.

She started her career undefeated at 12-0, winning both the UFC and Strikeforce women’s bantamweight belts. All of her wins came via finish.

At 4-0, she defeated Meisha Tate to earn the Strikeforce. Rousey went on to defend it once, submitting Sarah Kaufman before the UFC absorbed the promotion. Rowdy was promoted to the UFC women’s bantamweight champion and would go on to defend the belt six consecutive times, defeating Liz Carmouche, Miesha Tate, Sara McMann, Alexis Davis, Cat Zingano and Bethe Correia.

In what was the most impressive streak of her career, she needed only just over a minute combined to defeat Davis, Zingano and Correia.

Her victory over the Brazilian would be her last, however. In November 2015, she was finished by Holly Holm via KO in the second round of their bout at UFC 193. Rousey returned over a year later to challenge for the bantamweight strap against Amanda Nunes, but was finished in the first round by TKO at UFC 207.

Rousey Is Also One of the Most Successful Crossover Stars From the UFC

Rowdy is one of the biggest stars MMA has ever produced, and she has had a successful career outside of the Octagon. Rousey signed with the WWE after retiring from MMA where she started performing in 2018. She’s been on a hiatus from the ring since 2019.

She has also worked in Hollywood, acting in films including The Expendables 3, Furious 7 and Charle’s Angels.

In terms of social media follower count for UFC fighters, she is behind only Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov for Instagram followers, sitting at 13.2 million.

