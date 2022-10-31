Sean O’Malley Responds to UFC Star After ‘Ronald MethDonald’ Callout

UFC superstar Sean O’Malley responded to Henry Cejudo calling him out for an interim title fight.

Rising prospect O’Malley is coming off a close-fought war with former interim bantamweight champion Petr Yan in his last outing at UFC 280. O’Malley faced his toughest test yet and passed it with flying colors as he edged out Yan after going the distance. He got the nod on the judges’ scorecards by split decision in a result that many felt could have swung either way. The win had him leapfrog the division and become the top contender.

UFC president Dana White had indicated that the winner would be in line next for a shot at the reigning 135-pound titleholder Aljamain Sterling. However, talks of the idea slowly fizzled out after the controversial win.

Former two-division champion Cejudo has been rallying to make his comeback to the octagon and stands firm that he would only get booked for a title fight. White teased a potential match between Sterling and Cejudo, but ‘Funk Master’ insisted he was not interested in taking on ‘Triple C’ and declared he would take some time off.

On Oct. 30, Cejudo took to his Twitter to issue a callout of O’Malley for an interim title while Sterling remains on the sidelines.

“Hey @danawhite since Denzel Sterling wants to work on his rap career (He can be called Lil Power),” wrote Cejudo. “How about Me Vs Ronald MethDonald @SugaSeanMMA for a interim in Australia? I’m short so I’m used to being Down Under.”

O’Malley Responded to Cejudo’s ‘Ronald MethDonald’ Callout

In an appearance on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani, ‘Suga’ Sean talked about getting challenged by ‘Triple C’ for an interim title fight.

“I heard from someone close to Henry that he’s got like $37 in the bank. He’s literally just trying to do anything to get some money; trying to book fights. I don’t know. Henry is like an opening main card or co-main event kind of dude,” said O’Malley. “Even if him and Aljo go fight, they’ll probably be some co-main event on some card.

“It’s just hard to say. Every time we talk about this guy, is he actually coming back? I don’t really put much thought into that.”

O’Malley wants to renegotiate his contract with the promotion before solidifying his plans ahead.

“We’re all kind of just waiting to see where the UFC goes with that, in what direction they want to go. I really am the money fight as far as trying to sell pay-per-views. I’d obviously do five times what Henry would do. But then again, I want to sit down and renegotiate my contract too.

“I’ve been on a lot of big pay-per-views too and I know where I stand as far as selling pay-per-views. In a week or two, we will know a lot more.”

O’Malley Would Be Down To Fight Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera if the UFC Books Sterling v Cejudo

While O’Malley would like a title shot next, he would be open to fighting top-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen if UFC decide to book Sterling vs. Cejudo. He would also be willing to take on Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera in a rematch.

“I think we are going to have a lot of questions answered after I talk to the UFC. I need to fight twice a year. Ideally, I wait for the title but if it makes it to where I can’t fight twice a year, I might have to whoop ‘Chito’ (Vera) or Cory (Sandhagen) or someone just in the meantime while I wait. But ideally, next fight is for the title.”