Sean O’Malley Dismissed By Top-Ranked Star: ‘Not as Tough as a Challenge’

Even though he’s the UFC bantamweight division’s biggest star, Cory Sandhagen isn’t interested in fighting “Sugar” Sean O’Malley next. Instead, he wants to take on Merab Dvalishvili.

UFC president Dana White said ahead of Sugar’s last fight – a unanimous decision win over Yan in October – that the winner of that bout would receive a title shot next. O’Malley took the No. 1 spot in the division’s rankings after besting the former 135-pound king and has elected to sit out in anticipation of fighting the winner of UFC 288’s championship tilt between Aljamain Sterling and challenger Henry Cejudo in May.

After Dvalishvili put on a career performance against Yan last month, he was elevated to the top spot and Sugar fell to No. 2. And to Sandhagen, fighting Dvalishvili is much more a challenge than competing against O’Malley.

“That’s when it just comes down to the value thing,” Sandhagen said in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com. “O’Malley is a good fighter but he’s not as tough of a challenge as Merab. Am I gonna call out a guy that I know is not that tough of a challenge because everyone makes him out to be a very famous, popular guy? I don’t really care about the fame and popularity too much. I’m gonna operate on the value system that I have which is, ask for the toughest challenge and that’s Merab. It’s not O’Malley. So, you know, that’s hopefully who I get next.”

Sandhagen Gives Take on ‘Ridiculous’ Judging at UFC San Antonio Event

Sandhagen moved up to No. 3 after his masterclass over Marlon Vera last weekend in San Antonio, Texas. After landing more than double the significant strikes “Chito” did over the course of five rounds, coupled with three takedowns and over seven minutes of control time, it was obvious Sandhagen had done enough to earn the judges’ nods.

However, to the surprise of “Sandman” and viewers alike, he edged the scorecards via split decision as Joel Ojeda saw it 48-47 for Vera. Ojeda’s call drew the ire of the MMA community with the likes of top-ranked UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns calling on the FBI to launch an investigation into the judging.

“I don’t even know what to make of it, man,” Sandhagen told the outlet. “I mean what can you say…It’s unreal to me. So when I thought about it and I of course rewatched the fight. And I was thinking man, ‘If you really really hated me. If I walked by you, kicked you dog earlier that day, or like pushed you in the snow or in the mud or something, I could see how you would maybe give Chito [rounds] three and four. But to give him round five even, is just ridiculous to me.”

Sandhagen Is 2-0 in His Last 2 Fights

A 16-4 professional mixed martial artist, Sandhagen had the opportunity to become the interim 135-pound champion in October 2021, but Yan came out on top via unanimous decision. The defeat was Sandhagen’s second loss in a row to a top-flight bantamweight as he dropped a razor-thin split decision to ex-champ TJ Dillashaw in the fight prior.

But, Sandhagen has bounced back in a big way by putting together a two-fight win streak that includes the Vera win as well as a doctor’s stoppage triumph over Song Yadong in September.