Cory Sandhagen Names Two Fighters to Dethrone Islam Makhachev

No. 3 ranked UFC bantamweight Cory Sandhagen believes there are two names at lightweight who can dethrone Islam Makhachev.

In an interview with Sportskeeda on March 30, Sandhagen unveiled his thoughts on who can beat Makhachev, and named two of the most dangerous fighters in the division: Beneil Dariush, and Justin Gaethje.

Sandhagen Names Two Fighters to Beat Islam Makhachev

The interviewer recalls Makhachev’s victory over Alexander Volkanovski back in February, the latter of which looked incredible at featherweight, and put on a stunning performance against the heavier champion. With the weight of Makhachev’s victory in mind, Sandhagen is asked who he thinks will beat Makhachev at lightweight.

Sandhagen jumps ahead, “I think [Beneil Dariush] will win that fight.” Dariush is scheduled to face Charles Oliveira at UFC 288 in May but is sure to fight for the title with a victory. Sandhagen remarks, “I honestly think that [Dariush] may be one of the only guys to beat [Makhachev] in [the lightweight division].”

Sandhagen’s comments come with a clause. Dariush has to first overcome Oliveira in their UFC 288 co-main clash. Oliveira — who is currently ranked no.1 at lightweight — poses a solid threat, but a victory for Dariush would extend his win streak to eight, and more than likely guarantee him the next shot at Makhachev.

Sandhagen had one more name on the tip of his tongue, “[Justin Gaethje] is taking a run at the title too, and Gaethje’s looking better and better [every time we see him], so yeah, that’s who I got beating him, but I really want to see [Dariush] fighting for the belt.”

Gaethje just recently threw himself back into title contention with a barn burner performance against the no.6 ranked Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286 on March 18. Gaethje has a background with Makhachev, having fought and lost to Makhachev’s friend, coach, and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, in the main event of UFC 254 in October 2020.

The History of Dariush Vs. Makhachev

Dariush and Makhachev were slated to fight on Feb 26, 2022. The bout was unfortunately canceled, with Dariush suffering an ankle injury and pulling out. Makhachev instead faced Bobby Green on the same date, and defeated Green by KO/TKO in the very first round.

It was this victory over Green that propelled Makhachev into a title shot with Oliveira. The decision to give Makhachev the title shot was contentious, with many fans feeling Makhachev did not deserve the opportunity with his last few victories being over opponents outside the lightweight top-five.

Dariush and Makhachev fought on the same night in their next appearances at UFC 280 on October 10, 2022. This time, Makhachev defeated Oliveira to claim the lightweight title, and Dariush dispatched Mateusz Gamrot in a hard-fought decision.

With the champion expected to fight twice this year, a victory for Dariush at UFC 288 in May could see him fight again in the late summer or winter months. This timeline puts him on a collision path with Makhachev, who is rumored to fight again this October.