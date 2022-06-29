Sean O’Malley’s Undefeated Record Claim Slammed By UFC Veteran

Bantamweight star Sean O’Malley has maintained that he’s undefeated as a professional MMA fighter, but his UFC 276 opponent Pedro Munhoz says that’s “ridiculous.”

“Sugar’s” record is 15-1, and his sole defeat is courtesy of Marlon Vera, who stopped O’Malley with ground and pound at UFC 252 in August 2020. The finish was preceded by “Chito” kicking O’Malley’s leg and triggering a nerve, making it difficult for Sugar to put weight on it.

O’Malley has said on several occasions since then that he didn’t lose the fight and has continued to call himself undefeated.

Well, Munhoz isn’t buying it. Speaking recently on MMA Fighting’s podcast “Trocação Franca,” he said: “He’s from this new generation that is influenced by rappers on social media, so I believe this image of being undefeated is something that defines him as a person and an athlete, but it’s ridiculous.

“I’m telling you, I think that’s ridiculous. If you’re injured or not, if the fight was stopped or not, you lost, buddy.”

Munhoz (19-7) is the No. 9-ranked bantamweight, as per the official UFC standings, and he’ll look to halt a two-fight losing streak by silencing Sugar. On the other end, O’Malley has earned three KO/TKO wins in a row since the Chito fight and he sits at No. 13.

Munhoz Sees O’Malley’s Undefeated Claim as a ‘Form of Insecurity’

“The Young Punisher” continued with his take on O’Malley’s undefeated claim.

“I’ve spent time with many guys that do this trash talk, and they do that as a way to promote themselves, but also as a form of insecurity. They have to talk to believe,” Munhoz said. “But I don’t have anything against him. The times we were next to each other, he was never disrespectful. This is going to be my 19th fight in the organization and I think that every time I’m focusing on my process and daily training, I’m moving closer to my peak performance on fight night.”

He told the outlet that he doesn’t “lose a minute” of sleep over O’Malley’s interviews as he doesn’t watch them.

Munhoz Responded to O’Malley Calling Him ‘Prelim Pedro’

O’Malley has called Munhoz “Prelim Pedro” multiple times, taking a shot at The Young Punisher’s star power. And to Munhoz, it’s a funny nickname.

“I have a good relationship with the UFC staff and speak directly with the matchmakers and Dana White,” Munhoz said. “This is a business. I sell my fights inside the octagon. I won four bonuses in the last six of seven fights, three ‘Fight of the Night’ and one performance bonus. I don’t feel wronged about pay and fights, things like that. I’ve never asked them more than I’m getting because I’ve always felt it was deserved for my work.

“My first fight in the organization was against Raphael Assuncao on a week’s notice, and he had just won against T.J. Dillashaw. I’ve fought a lot of tough fighters. Some on them were on the main card, others on the prelims, because I’m not the type of guy that will fight about this like [O’Malley]. He doesn’t accept it, he thinks he’s special. I think it’s important that he wants to fight on the main card. My managers and I never asked for this. If I’m wrong, I don’t know, but I always go back home with the same amount of money regardless of being on the main card or the prelims. But I did laugh a lot when he said ‘Prelim Pedro.’”