Sean O’Malley Teased as Cornerman for UFC Title Fight

MMA star Sean O’Malley may be working the corner of Petr Yan at UFC 273.

Yan, the interim 135-pound champion, will enter the Octagon on April 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Florida, with the intent to unify the belt against champion Aljamain Sterling.

However, the Russian fighter won’t have hi usual cornermen as the US denied them visas. So, Yan needs to recruit a few people to fill that role.

Enter O’Malley.

“Suga,” Yan’s fellow bantamweight, offered his services as a cornerman. And it appears “No Mercy” is on board.

“Petr, heard you need a corner, bruh,” O’Malley said in a recent clip. “Let me know. I’ll be in Vegas, or wherever the f*** your fights at. Let me know. I can corner you, baby. One, two, one, two.”

“One corner spot is taken by @SugaSeanMMA,” Yan tweeted, while sharing the clip. See the video and Yan’s tweet below via the Twitter embed:

One corner spot is taken by @SugaSeanMMA 🐩 pic.twitter.com/rW5bJNRZIt — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 17, 2022

Now, of course, it’s unclear if Suga will actually work Yan’s corner on fight night. But, it’s an entertaining story for fight fans to keep their eyes on.

O’Malley is currently ranked No. 12 in the division and fully expects to be competing for the 135-pound title in the future.

Yan Reached Out to Henry Cejudo to Be a Cornerman

O’Malley isn’t the only fighter who may be in Yan’s corner next month. No Mercy also reached out to former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo. Tweeting to Cejudo, who used to hold the bantamweight strap, Yan wrote: “Hey coach @HenryCejudo what are your plans on April 9th?”

Hey coach @HenryCejudo what are your plans on April 9th? https://t.co/FPVJvT1tvW — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 17, 2022

In response to Yan, “Triple C” tweeted: “‘Get me a booster seat and I’ll work your corner…you kneed me’ #andnew.”

“I have one condition as well, don’t try to give me your s***** advices, just bring the water and ice bag between the rounds and we’re good,” Yan answered Cejudo.

I have one condition as well, don’t try to give me your shitty advices, just bring the water and ice bag between the rounds and we’re good https://t.co/Fd4kXNVex2 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 18, 2022

Yan Lost His Title to Sterling After Landing an Illegal Knee

Sterling and Yan fought for the first time in March 2021 at UFC 259, and No Mercy, who was the champion, was winning the fight handily before cracking Sterling with an illegal knee. Sterling was a downed opponent when the knee hit his head and he was unable to continue, which earned him the win via fourth-round disqualification.

“The Funk Master” has been out since, recovering from unrelated neck surgery.

While he waited to rematch Sterling, Yan battled Cory Sandhagen for the interim strap at UFC 267 in October 2021. The bout went all five rounds and No Mercy earned the belt via unanimous decision.

Yan and The Funk Master will finally do battle again at UFC 273 on April 9, 2021.

Both men have impressive MMA records. Sterling boasts a 20-3 score, which includes his current six-fight win streak. Yan has a 16-2 record, with his sole loss in the UFC coming via the DQ.

