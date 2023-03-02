Sean Strickland Ready to Fight Notable UFC Star ‘To the Death’

Fiery UFC middleweight Sean Strickland is ready to fight “to the death” with former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

That’s what Strickland said during a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn. Bohn asked the No. 7-ranked 185-pound fighter about Adesanya’s upcoming rematch with the man who took his strap in November, Alex Pereira. The two are set to duel as the headlining act for UFC 287 on April 9 in Miami, Florida. Strickland believes “The Last Stylebender” will get the best of Pereira and reclaim the belt. Strickland knows Pereira well as they fought in July 2022 and the latter knocked out the American in the first round.

“I think Izzy,” Strickland said. “I thought Izzy was gonna win last time. I thought Izzy’s gonna f****** dance around like a little f****** b**** and outpoint him, and I think he’s gonna man up and do it this fight. That’s the thing: When you’re fighting motherf****** that have 80-something-inch reach, that’s a hard thing to do, especially when you’re trying to kickbox.”

“For me, he (Pereira) had like 8 inches on me,” he continued. “That’s a big f****** gap. And when he fights Izzy, it’s an even playing field. It’s an even fight. So I think Izzy’s gonna do the right thing and just run and dance, and be a little f****** b**** about it.”

Strickland made it clear during the interview that he wants to fight No. 6 Paulo Costa next. And should both he and The Last Stylebender win their next bouts, Strickland wants to challenge Adesanya for gold.

“I think me and Izzy would be a great fight,” Strickland said. “You guys know that would be a great fight. If I fought Izzy, I’d put my hands up like a f****** man. I’m going to walk at him like Terminator and see what happens. Luckily he doesn’t hit that hard like the big, f****** scary Brazilian, but if I fight Izzy, it’s to the death.”

Strickland Called Out Costa, Wants to Fight as Soon as Possible

Strickland recently bounced back from back-to-back defeats by besting Nassourdine Imavov in a short-notice light heavyweight clash via unanimous decision. And Strickland wants to get right back to action as a 185 pounder against Costa.

“I’m down,” Strickland said. “I want to fight. I want to fight Costa. I know he’s doing some contract negotiations.”

“As to who I’m fighting, dude, it don’t f****** matter,” he continued. “Costa, I want Costa. I think me and Costa [is] the fight to happen. I know his contracts pretty f***** right now. So, we’re just waiting on that.”

Costa Tweeted That the UFC Wants Him to Lose His Next Fight & Strickland Isn’t the Man for the Job

Costa was originally scheduled to fight former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in Perth, Australia, last month. However, the fight fell apart and Costa went public with his demand for a new deal with the promotion.

“Borrachinha” has stated on multiple occasions that he only has one fight left on his current UFC contract. Well, Costa took to Twitter and said that although he wants to scrap with Strickland as well, the UFC wants him to suffer a loss before he becomes a free agent — and Strickland isn’t the man for the job.

“We’re trying so hard fight u but UFC thinks he’s easy fight,” Costa tweeted. “As u know I’m in last fight of the contract,so they wants someone to beat me Hunter [Campbell] doubts u can. I suggest u try to convince, he thinks you’re not tough enough. I ll be praying for this alahshalah. And shut up mtfk.”

“Im trying fight this mtfk for 1 month and Hunter Campbell always says not u can’t fight him in the last lol,” Costa continued. “Bro I never invest to much to fuc a girl like am invest to fight u.”

“It’s funny cause me and him wants that fight , but ufc wants to harm me and don’t believes he can do it lol,” he finished.