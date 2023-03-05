Shavkat Rakhmonov Calls Out Big Name After Electric Victory at UFC 285

Rising contender Shavkat Rakhmonov earned the biggest win of his UFC career on Saturday, and he’s eyeing either a fight with Colby Covington next or a championship opportunity.

“Nomad,” who is ranked No. 9 at 170 pounds, battled No. 7 Geoff Neal during the UFC 285 featured bout on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. And although Neal used his boxing to catch Rakhmonov several times during the three-round affair, Rakhmonov used his diverse striking to hurt “Handz of Steel” on the feet before sinking in a rear-naked choke — forcing the tap with less than a minute to go in the fight.

With the victory, Rakhmonov improved his unbeaten professional mixed martial arts record to 17-0. He also tied Michel Pereira for the longest active win streak in the welterweight division with five victories in a row.

When speaking with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan inside the Octagon, Nomad used the opportunity to call for a massive fight next. “Colby Covington, get ready – you’re next,” Rakhmonov said through an interpreter. “Or [a] title shot next.”

Covington hasn’t competed since his unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal in March 2022 and “Chaos” is currently ranked No. 2 in the division. The welterweight belt will be contended for in two weeks when champion Leon Edwards battles the man he dethroned, Kamaru Usman, in a trilogy fight at UFC 286.

Rakhmonov Has Never Been to the Judges’ Scorecards

Rakhmonov’s submission win was the 17th finish of his career. He’s never seen the judges’ scorecards. Nomad has stopped eight opponents by KO/TKO and nine by submission, which includes finishes over two top-15 welterweights: Neal and Neil Magny.

“I’m very happy,” Nomad said. “First of all, I’m glad to raise Kazakhstan’s flag here, to make our people proud. Thank God for that. I’ve been saying one or two fights before the title shot. I’m ready now.”

Neal missed weight for the match, hitting the scale at 175 pounds — four pounds over the welterweight limit. But, that didn’t deter Rakhmonov who elected to accept the weight disadvantage in favor of performing on the pay-per-view main card.

“He’s a great opponent,” Rakhmonov said about Neal. “No one has finished him before in a fight. He also missed weight by four pounds. I didn’t want this fight to get canceled, so I accepted the fight.”