Colby Covington Pointed to as Major Reason for Ex-UFC Champ’s Career Downfall

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington was a reason for Tyron Woodley’s career downfall, according to the ex-170-pound king.

After suffering four losses in a row, Woodley parted ways with the promotion in 2021, five years after “The Chosen One” captured 170-pound gold. Woodley’s losing streak began in March 2019 when his former teammate, Kamaru Usman, took his strap via unanimous decision at UFC 235.

Woodley would then drop another unanimous decision in his comeback bout against Gilbert Burns a few months later. Next up for The Chosen One was Covington, and “Chaos” left the Octagon in September 2020 with a fifth-round TKO victory after Woodley injured his rib.

Woodley’s final UFC bout took place at UFC 260 in March 2021, losing to Vicente Luque via first-round submission.

Well, Woodley said in a recent interview with MMA Junkie that his motivation to fight declined because he had mentored Usman and Covington when they were teammates at American Top Team in Florida and before he had met them both inside the cage.

“I wasn’t training any less, I wasn’t any less focused. Maybe not as motivated, just because the bullshit, it didn’t even make my temperature rise. Most guys I was fighting, like Usman and Colby, I mentored those guys. I’ve got the text messages to prove it. ‘How should I do this, and who should I fight, and how does it feel to be a champion?’ These guys was like my pupils at one point in time. So the threat of fighting never really made my stomach bubble. I was going through the motions for a minute,” Woodley said (h/t MMA News).

Woodley Is 0-6 In His Last 6 Combat Sports Bouts

Woodley has a professional mixed martial arts record of 19-7-1, boasting wins over the likes of Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Robbie Lawler, Darren Till and Kelvin Gastelum.

The Chosen One has boxed twice since exiting the UFC, taking on social media sensation Jake Paul in August and December 2021. Woodley lost their first affair via split decision. And in their second meeting, “The Problem Child” knocked out the former UFC champion.

Chris Weidman Said Woodley’s ‘Legacy Has Definitely Been Tarnished’ After He Was Knocked Out By Paul

After Woodley was knocked out cold by Paul in the sixth round of their Showtime PPV rematch, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman said on his “Won’t Back Down” podcast that The Chosen One had “tarnished” his legacy.

“Damn, Tyron Woodley is going to have to live with that,” Weidman said (h/t MMA Junkie). “They’re just comparing him to Ben Askren now. He’s not going to get another chance – like, that’s it. I don’t know who he’s going to fight that would give him the draw and excitement that he would need to elevate him back to where he would feel like people gather behind him and think he’s legit again.

“I think his legacy has definitely been tarnished, which sucks to say.”

At 40 years old, Woodley still plans on fighting again and he recently called out YouTube superstar “KSI” and heavyweight boxing star Tyson Fury’s half-brother Tommy Fury.