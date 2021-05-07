Stacked Schedule Includes UFC Champs, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz

It looks like the spring and summer schedule is going to be jam-packed with big fights between some of the biggest and best MMA superstars in the world. UFC announced a flurry of upcoming fights this week, and it means the line-up of UFC action over the next few months includes some of the company’s most decorated champions as well as superstars like Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

It’s time to get hyped for the upcoming showdowns, so Heavy compiled for you below the biggest and most important confirmed UFC fights on the way.

UFC 262 on May 15

UFC 262 will crown the next champion of arguably the most star-studded division in the sport.

Charles Oliveira, 31, is riding an 8-fight win streak. The Brazilian dominated former interim champion, Tony Ferguson, over three rounds in his last fight, and now he’s on the precipice of capturing gold.

But Michael Chandler, 35, is a three-time Bellator MMA champion who also expects to grab the belt now that he’s in the UFC.

Oliveira vs. Chandler will crown a new champion at 155 pounds.

The co-main event features Ferguson, one of the most decorated and popular fighters in the sport. The 37-year-old American ost two in a row after winning a dozen straight fights in the division.

Up next for Ferguson is Beneil Dariush, a 32-year-old Iranian-born Assyrian-American in the middle of his own six-fight victory lap.

The winner of Ferguson vs. Dariush will figure heavily in the UFC’s future plans at lightweight.

UFC 263 on June 12

UFC 263 includes UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and superstar welterweight contender Diaz in important matchups against tough opponents.

Adesanya, 31, already defeated Marven Vettori by split-decision in a three-rounder before “Izzy” became champ. But Vettori, 27, from Italy, has marched right up through the ranks since then to show he’s one of the most dangerous middleweights in the sport.

The co-main event will see Diaz, 36, in a surprising showdown against one of the most feared 170-pounders in the sport.

Diaz takes on Leon Edwards, 29, and the winner will hope to get the next crack at UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

UFC 264 on July 10

UFC 264 features the return of the most “Notorious” fighter in MMA history.

McGregor, 32, suffered a massive setback at UFC 257 back in January, but now he’ll hope to get his world title plans back on track by taking the immediate rematch against Dustin Poirier, 32, at UFC 264.

The co-main event is an important welterweight dustup between top contenders Gilbert Burns and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

Both Burns, 34, and Thompson, 38, have attempted to grab gold in the past only to come up a little short. Now, fighters have to believe they’ll get another shot at the same by beating the other.

UFC 265 on August 7

UFC 265 on August 7 will see UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes defend her bantamweight belt against Julianna Pena.

Nunes, 32, is running out of opponents in both divisions, but “The Venezuelan Vixen” will hope she can shock the world with a massive upset. Pena, 31, lobbied for the fight, and now she has her chance.

UFC 266 on September 4

UFC 266 is scheduled for August 7, and the main event features the return of UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz taking on maybe the most deserving veteran title challenger on the board right now, Glover Texiera.

Blachowicz, 38, has kept beating people up as an underdog. His latest such triumph was a stunning win over 185-pound champ Adesanya. But Texiera, 41, has also been storming through betting favorites as of late, so something will have to give at UFC 266.

So the UFC’s schedule is stacked right now, and it’s only going to get even better as the year progresses.

More fight announcements should be on the way soon. As always, Heavy has you covered with all the latest news, analysis, and announcements.

