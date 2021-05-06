Conor McGregor Sends Savage Warning to Dustin Poirier [LOOK]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor believes he’ll be better than ever when he steps inside the Octagon against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10 in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old Irishman is coming off a second-round stoppage loss to “The Diamond” at UFC 257 in January, but “Notorious” believes that experienced awakened his inner beast.

McGregor sent a savage warning to Poirier via social media on Thursday. He posted, “…You’ve awoken a beast. A beast with the backing of a much higher power! Say your prayers”.

July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully! 🤡 🤡 🤡 💣

They wanna play a game of tactics?

No problem, see you in there.

You’ve awoken a beast.

A beast with the backing of a much higher power!

Say your prayers 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 6, 2021

Poirier, 32, defeated McGregor at UFC 257, but McGregor won the first fight by first-round knockout about seven years prior. Now, the two UFC stars are heading into an important third battle that will determine the outcome of their epic trilogy.

Per McGregor’s latest tweet, the former UFC “champ champ” believes he’ll have God on his side, which presumably means in his mind that Poirier won’t.

McGregor’s Latest Posts Show Renewed Vigor

While Poirier has maintained the same type and volume of social media activity he had before their last fight at UFC 257, McGregor’s tone has changed dramatically over recent weeks as well as the number of tweets the fighter has posted.

Over the past week, McGregor’s timeline on Twitter has been half celebration of his career and half warnings to Poirier and other stars.

He put the whole division on notice with a video callback to his dominant victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020. He posted, “Watch me open up the arts and puck these peasants around. Starting July 10th…”.

Watch me open up the arts and puck these peasants around.

Starting July 10th. 👑 pic.twitter.com/dLIsq3sAfh — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 3, 2021

McGregor also shared a fan’s perspective on the Irishman’s five greatest performances. He posted, “Interesting”.

Additionally, McGregor posted a picture of himself having his hand raised in victory.

Despite his recent loss, McGregor also declared, “Fighting is easy to me”.

Fighting is easy to me. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 4, 2021

Just how easy is it? McGregor posted the answer. He said, “This easy”, and he included one of his prefight chats with Joe Rogan back when McGregor was the UFC’s 145-pound champion.

But none of the things McGregor posts on social media will make any difference at all when he takes on Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10.

According to some pundits, McGregor’s legacy is on the line in the fight, and he’ll need to make all sorts of adjustments in the upcoming bout to win his rubbermatch against Poirier.

Regardless, his flurry of tweets has helped draw plenty of interest in the fight.

Title Shot for Winner of UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3?

The winner of UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 is believed to be on his way to securing a title shot.

The UFC lightweight championship is currently vacant due to the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, but the 155-pound division is about to have a newly crowned king next week at UFC 262.

While it might not make a ton of sense that the UFC’s No. 3 and No. 4 contenders would meet to fill a vacant championship, that’s exactly what’s going to happen next week in Houston when lightweight contenders Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler meet in the main event of UFC 262.

Both stalwart stars believe they’re on the way to capturing UFC gold at UFC 264 and either man would likely jump at the chance of facing Poirier or McGregor next in a megafight title defense.

