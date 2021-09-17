Stats Predict Winner of Alex Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

UFC 266 features the long-awaited showdown between UFC featherweight champion Alex “The Great” Volkanovski and hard-charging contender Brian “T-City” Ortega.

Fans and media have eagerly anticipated the scintillating showdown for about six months now, and the megafight is finally on its way after being delayed due to Volkanovki testing positive for COVID-19 before the fight was originally supposed to take place at UFC 260. The fight was delayed once again after the UFC decided to hold off on making it happen sooner so the company could feature Volkanovski and Ortega in the latest installment of “The Ultimate Fighter” reality TV series.

Now, the megafight is finally going to happen.

UFC 266 takes place September 25 at 10 p.m. Eastern time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It will air as a pay-per-view on ESPN+.



Order UFC 266 Now

It’s the next stacked UFC pay-per-view card on the schedule for 2021, and the winner of the main event matchup between Volkanovski and Ortega will solidify himself as the best 145-pound fighter on the planet.

Both fighters will carry stalwart records into the fight. Volkanovski enters his second title defense with an overall record of 22-1, and Ortega will climb inside the UFC’s Octagon with an overall record of 15-1.

But there’s way more to any UFC fight than just the wins and losses attached to the names of the principal participants, so Heavy created this guide to help you dive into some of the other numbers that might imply the probable winner of the fight.

Nothing’s a sure thing in this sport, but so far looking at the stats this year has helped Heavy predict the winner of two massive fights.

The stats revealed Dustin Poirier would probably defeat Conor McGregor at UFC 257, and they said he’d likely repeat the feat in the immediate rematch at UFC 264.

Now, we’ll look at the same kinds of numbers in regards to the UFC 266 main event matchup between Volkanovski and Ortega.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Most Numbers Lean UFC Champ’s Way Heading Into UFC 266

Volkanovski, 32, from Australia, has enjoyed a stellar MMA career.

His 22 wins saw 11 of the come by knockout, 3 by submission, and 8 by decision. Volkanovksi is undefeated in UFC fights, and he’s won 19 straight contests in MMA across all promotions.

But Ortega, 29, from the United States, will hope he has what it takes to pull the upset at UFC 266.

Out of the American’s 15 wins, 3 were by stoppages, seven were submissions and five were decisions.

Ortega’s only loss in the UFC was against former champion Max Holloway, a fighter Volkanovski defeated twice by decision.





Play



UFC 266: Two Titles Fights, Two legends Return | Official Trailer Fresh from a pair of victories over Max Holloway, UFC featherweight champion Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski defends his crown against his recent coaching rival from The Ultimate Fighter, Brian “T-City” Ortega, in the main event of UFC 266 at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on September 25. In the co-main event, one of the UFC’s most… 2021-08-09T21:45:00Z

According to UFC Stats, Volkanovksi would seem to have an edge heading into what will likely be a frenetic featherweight showdown between two stars not used to losing fights.

The UFC featherweight king lands more strikes per minute (6.02 to 4.09) than Ortega, and he does so at a much higher rate of accuracy (55% to 38%), too. On top of that, Volkanovski’s defense is rated higher (60% to 52%), and he gets hit back with way fewer significant strikes in return per minute (3.31 to 6.28).

Volkanovski also excels in grappling. While both fighters employ solid ground games, the Australian’s powerful wrestling-based attack helps him score 2.09 takedowns per 15 minutes to Ortega’s 0.80 over the same timeframe.

Volkanovski even bests Ortega in takedown accuracy (34% to 21%) and takedown defense (72% to 56%).

In fact, the only area in which Ortega bests Volkanovski is his submission game.

Ortega’s is a stalwart Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner. The American attempts 1.1 submissions every 15 minutes. That isn’t an absurdly high number in the UFC, but it’s over triple Volkanoski’s 0.3.

So statistically speaking, Volkanovksi would seem to be the champion between the two fighters on paper in all but the one category, and the numbers would imply that means he has a great chance to keep his belt when the two stars meet in the center of the cage at UFC 266.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega on Sept. 25

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega is a stacked card with two title fights as well as three other important divisional battles.

You can see the fights currently scheduled to happen at UFC 266 on September 25 in the list below.

Main Card (PPV)*

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Brian Ortega, UFC featherweight championship

Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Lauren Murphy, UFC women’s flyweight championship

Robbie Lawler vs. Nick Diaz, welterweights

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, heavyweights

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo, women’s flyweights

Prelims and Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass)*

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweights

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast, lightweights

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus, heavyweights

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos, women’s flyweights

Ricky Simon vs. Timur Valiev, bantamweights

Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner, lightweights

Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva, women’s flyweights

Karl Roberson vs. Nick Maximov, middleweight

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano, welterweight

*card subject to change

Prediction for Volkanovski vs. Ortega

While Volkanovski would seem to have the decided edge heading into the fight, at least according to the basic stats just considered, Ortega does seem to have improved greatly over the last year or so.

When Ortega suffered a devastating beatdown at the hands of former UFC featherweight champion Holloway, some in the sport wondered whether Ortega would ever get back to top form again.

Not only did the American get back there, but he may have exceeded that. Ortega looked better than ever in his only fight since losing to Holloway back in 2018. In dominating Chan Sung Jung, aka “The Korean Zombie” last year, Ortega proved why he deserved the next crack at the champ.





Play



UFC 266 Free Fight: Brian Ortega vs The Korean Zombie UFC featherweight Brian Ortega put on an impressive performance against The Korean Zombie on Fight Island last year to put himself back in the title picture. Ortega will face champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 266 on Saturday, September 25. UFC 266 Free Fights are presented by “DEATHLOOP” exclusively available on PlayStation,… 2021-09-03T13:00:27Z

Regardless, Volkanovski’s heavy leg kicks, powerful punches, and dominant wrestling should lead the Australian to a hard-fought victory.

Ortega is one of the top fighters in the division, but Volkanovski is likely to get through some trickier situations early in the fight to score the decision win over Ortega when the judges render their verdict after five rounds.

Ortega’s improved boxing and excellent jiu-jitsu make him dangerous, but the champ overcomes whatever the American tosses his way to prove he’s one of the most elite fighters in the sport.

Prediction: Volkanovski defeats Ortega via unanimous decision.

READ NEXT: ‘All She Does Is Smash Fools and Cash Checks’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel