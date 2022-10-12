Male UFC Star Says He’d ‘F*** Ronda Rousey Up’ With Both Hands Tied Behind Back

No. 7-ranked UFC middleweight Sean Strickland said he could “f*** Ronda Rousey up with both hands tied” behind his back.

Strickland was recently featured on Brendan Schaub’s “Food Truck Diaries” YouTube show, and after the controversial fighter went on a rant about how “soft” Americans were compared to the past generation like late-actor Patrick Swayze, he took aim at Rousey.

“Have you all seen ‘Road House’ with Patrick Swayze?” Strickland questioned. Schaub replied, saying that the remake is currently filming and that former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is in the movie.

“But they were thinking about casting what, Ronda Rousey, at one point?” Strickland said. “Did they joke about that?”

Rousey was linked to starring in “Road House” back in 2015 when she was the UFC women’s bantamweight champion, a period when she looked unbeatable to many. However, the acting gig never came to fruition for “Rowdy,” which is a good thing in Strickland’s eyes.

“F***, Ronda Rousey, guys?” Strickland continued. “How do you put Ronda Rousey in the same category as Patrick Swayze? Ronda Rousey is a soft woman.”

Schaub chimed in, asking Strickland if he knew what would happen if Rousey and Swayze fought, insinuating that Rowdy would have her way with the actor.

“I don’t know about that, dude,” Strickland responded. “I would f*** Ronda Rousey up with both hands tied behind my back. I’d never hit a woman, well at least not unconsensually.”

Schaub then pointed to Strickland being a top-10 185-pound fighter in which Strickland replied: “Bottom line, here’s the thing you guys, women are very strong. They’re very amazing, I love them. But, women are weak. You know? Women are f****** weak.

“My manager Tim, he’s like this big (raising his hand to his chest level), jerks off Izzy (Adesanya) for a living, and he could probably f*** up Ronda Rousey.”

Strickland Continued With His Wild Rousey Rant

Strickland then brought up the time former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi grappled Rousey.

“If you watch Gegard Mousasi wrestle Ronda Rousey, it’s like him playing with a little f****** puppy,” Strickland said.

Strickland turned his attention back to Rousey’s potential “Road House” gig. “What is Ronda Rousey going to f****** do? Is the entire movie about her trying to get Tampax in the men’s restroom? Like, what the f*** are we doing?”

Strickland went on to say that he “hated” Ronda Rousey because of her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” when she said the loss to Holly Holm led her to have suicidal thoughts. Strickland said that after hearing that, he viewed Rowdy as the “weakest human being I’ve ever met or ever heard speak.”

Strickland Will Look to Get Back in the Win Column By Beating Former Title Challenger Jared Cannonier in December

Strickland’s last trip to the Octagon didn’t go as the American planned. He took on Alex Pereira at UFC 276 in July and was knocked out in the first round, snapping his six-fight win streak.

With a victory, Strickland would’ve likely elevated himself to a title shot, something Pereira received against Israel Adesanya instead.

Well, Strickland will have the chance to get back into the win column by besting the last man to challenge Adesanya, Jared Cannonier. Strickland and Cannonier, who lost to Adesanya via unanimous decision at UFC 276, will go toe to toe on December 17 at a UFC Fight Night event, first reported by Helen Yee.