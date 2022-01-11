‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley Shares UFC Fight Plan: ‘Killing Spree’

Bantamweight star “Sugar” Sean O’Malley has shared his UFC fight plan for 2022 and 2023.

The 15-1 professional mixed martial artist is one of the biggest names in the sport, regardless of weight class. 2021 was a successful year for Sugar Sean, winning three fights all by way of KO or TKO. He fought during the last pay-per-view of the year, UFC 269 on December 11, and defeated Raulian Paiva via first-round TKO.

During the most recent episode of O’Malley’s “Suga Sunday Service” podcast, O’Malley spoke about his competitive future. He’s made it clear on several occasions that he prefers competing in Las Vegas, Nevada, and he plans on waiting until the UFC returns to the city later in the year.

“I can’t fight March 5, it’s too soon,” O’Malley said via MMA Fighting. “And I don’t think they’re having a Vegas card in April, in May. I might not fight for a while.”

O’Malley has competed during a UFC pay-per-view in every contest since his UFC debut in 2017, and it appears that what he expects to continue doing moving forward. Further, he’s only ever fought in Las Vegas as a UFC combatant.

O’Malley Is Aiming to Return in June or July

UFC 272 is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 5, 2021, however he won’t have enough time to train for the match as he just fought in December and is currently rehabbing a broken thumb.

So, O’Malley plans to wait until the summer to get back inside the Octagon. And while he’s out, he’ll be in the gym perfecting his craft.

“I look at it one way,” Sugar Sean said. “If I don’t fight until June or July, it just gives me time to get better and improve. That’s where—I haven’t been able to train since my fight. I’ve had a f****** fractured thumb since my fight. I haven’t been able to train, so I haven’t been able to improve since the fight until now. I get my cast off soon. That’ll give me a couple of months to improve.”

Sugar Sean Plans for a ‘Killing Spree’ in 2023

If things go the way he plans, O’Malley will fight at least twice in 2022, receive a massive contract from the UFC, and then go on a “killing spree” in 2023.

“I’m not too worried about it, ideally I get three fights in a year,” Sugar Sean said. “That’s kind of where my head’s at. I don’t know if it’s more money or if it’s —ah, I think it’s competition, I love competing. But I just want to get back in the gym and improve. So if I only fight two, if I get one in July and November or December, I might only get two this year. Fight out the contract, and then boom, into 2023 with a fat f****** contract and just go on a killing spree.”

