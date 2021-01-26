‘Super Necessary’ Reactions To Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

Jake Paul

YouTuber Jake Paul will face ex-UFC star Ben Askren on April 17 in an eight-round exhibition boxing bout on Triller. Paul vs. Askren will headline the next Triller Fight Club pay-per-view event, and the combat sports community was in rare form in delivering reactions on social media after the news broke on Tuesday.

Heavy on UFC has compiled the best reactions to the Paul vs. Askren news for you to enjoy below.

Paul and Askren React to Announcement

After news broke about the fight, Paul and Askren went to social media to express what they think about their upcoming boxing battle.

Paul seems excited to finally be getting his hands on a real fighter.

Meanwhile, Askren likes his chances to win the fight.

Askren also used the moment take a shot at Bellator’s Dillon Danis, who also had the chance to step inside a boxing ring to face Paul.

Even though he’s almost exclusively been a grappler during his MMA career, Askren expects to outbox Paul inside a boxing ring. And he didn’t hesitate to respond when asked about it.

Combat Sports Journalists React to Paul vs. Askren

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani was the first to report the big fight.

Helwani later posted his interview with Askren and said, “[Askren] has seen all your jokes and he doesn’t care. He is predicting a seventh-round TKO.”

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tabbed the fight as a fun idea.

PBC’s Marcos Villegas asked an important question.

There were lots of other reactions, too.

More Reactions to Paul vs. Askren

Bookmaker Paddy Power said Askren had just become the most well-supported UFC fighter in the history of MMA.

Odds Bible likened Askren to a Skoda.

One user hailed Askren as the “worst striker” he’s ever seen in his life and picked Paul to beat Askren.

Another one tagged Askren’s boxing skills as “abysmal” but admitted he would be rooting for the fighter to win nonetheless.

Indeed, some people believe Askren is headed to his doom against Paul.

And another tweet inspired by “The Office” reflected some fight fans’ initial reaction to the announcement.

Another user declared that the upcoming Paul vs. Askren bout will make McGregor wish he would have signed Paul’s previous $50 million offer.

Still, most combat sports fans seem to be supporting Askren in his upcoming fight.

Even people who don’t necessarily believe in Askren’s skills as a striker seem to be hoping “Funky” topples the brash YouTuber.

In fact, just about the entire MMA community seems game to see Askren end Paul’s fighting career once and for all.

The same goes for the wrestling community. Even top grapplers want Askren to exclusively focus on his boxing skills from now until the fight.

Paul vs. Askren was trending on Twitter almost as soon as it was announced, so there seems to be plenty of interest in the fight already all over the world.

