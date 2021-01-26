‘Super Necessary’ Reactions To Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

YouTuber Jake Paul will face ex-UFC star Ben Askren on April 17 in an eight-round exhibition boxing bout on Triller. Paul vs. Askren will headline the next Triller Fight Club pay-per-view event, and the combat sports community was in rare form in delivering reactions on social media after the news broke on Tuesday.

Paul and Askren React to Announcement

After news broke about the fight, Paul and Askren went to social media to express what they think about their upcoming boxing battle.

Paul seems excited to finally be getting his hands on a real fighter.

Meanwhile, Askren likes his chances to win the fight.

Its cute that Jake thinks he is a real fighter, Im gonna beat him up April 17 https://t.co/XcsJ8WhmR3 — Funky (@Benaskren) January 26, 2021

Askren also used the moment take a shot at Bellator’s Dillon Danis, who also had the chance to step inside a boxing ring to face Paul.

Yes I can confirm @dillondanis is a #1 little bitch — Funky (@Benaskren) January 26, 2021

Even though he’s almost exclusively been a grappler during his MMA career, Askren expects to outbox Paul inside a boxing ring. And he didn’t hesitate to respond when asked about it.

Combat Sports Journalists React to Paul vs. Askren

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani was the first to report the big fight.

Jake Paul will fight Ben Askren in an eight-round pro boxing match on April 17, per Triller founder Ryan Kavanaugh. The fight will serve as the main event of the next Triller Fight Club card. Location TBD. Done deal. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 26, 2021

Helwani later posted his interview with Askren and said, “[Askren] has seen all your jokes and he doesn’t care. He is predicting a seventh-round TKO.”

Just spoke to @Benaskren about his upcoming fight against @jakepaul. He has seen all your jokes and he doesn’t care. He is predicting a seventh-round TKO. We discussed that and how it all came together here. Enjoy: https://t.co/zKQdqjbaWk — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 26, 2021

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto tabbed the fight as a fun idea.

This is fun. All for this. If Jake Paul is going to box real fighters, they should be of the retired, great-at-talking-trash variety. You know Ben will turn this into a good time. https://t.co/oZHUnQpLe3 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 26, 2021

PBC’s Marcos Villegas asked an important question.

Who y’all wanna see get knocked out more — MARCOS VILLEGAS (@heyitsmarcosv) January 26, 2021

There were lots of other reactions, too.

More Reactions to Paul vs. Askren

Bookmaker Paddy Power said Askren had just become the most well-supported UFC fighter in the history of MMA.

Ben Askren becomes the most well-supported UFC fighter in history after agreeing to fight Jake Paul. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 26, 2021

Odds Bible likened Askren to a Skoda.

🥊 YouTuber Jake Paul will face former UFC fighter Ben Askren in a boxing match on April 17th Paul going from McGregor to Askren is like wanting a Lamborghini but settling with a Skoda 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ib3sAjCooK — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) January 26, 2021

One user hailed Askren as the “worst striker” he’s ever seen in his life and picked Paul to beat Askren.

Ben Askren is the worst striker I’ve ever seen in my entire life. He’s going to make people think MMA is shit now 💀 Jake Paul is actually going to beat him 😭😭😭 https://t.co/5ymAXv2uEl — AJ (@KZN22_) January 26, 2021

Another one tagged Askren’s boxing skills as “abysmal” but admitted he would be rooting for the fighter to win nonetheless.

I will be rooting for Ben Askren and his abysmal boxing more than I have ever rooted for a fighter in my life. Good lord what have u done Ben? pic.twitter.com/vFVm8Ve3ET — MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@MartialMind1) January 26, 2021

Indeed, some people believe Askren is headed to his doom against Paul.

Ben Askren trying to come back to MMA Twitter after getting knocked out by Jake Paul on April 17th: pic.twitter.com/CkEq8QpdO0 — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) January 26, 2021

And another tweet inspired by “The Office” reflected some fight fans’ initial reaction to the announcement.

Everyone’s reaction to seeing Jake Paul vs Ben Askren being made official pic.twitter.com/7Os9ufxOpS — babygoosemma (@ReeseWatkins9) January 26, 2021

Another user declared that the upcoming Paul vs. Askren bout will make McGregor wish he would have signed Paul’s previous $50 million offer.

Conor McGreggor when he found out that Ben Askren is going to fight Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/h1veKj8ElG — Rich (@UptownDCRich) January 26, 2021

Still, most combat sports fans seem to be supporting Askren in his upcoming fight.

MMA Twitter we all have to collectively come together and root for Ben askren. He’s representing the UFC 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Joannas dome piece🏝 (@ThatsJDP) January 26, 2021

Even people who don’t necessarily believe in Askren’s skills as a striker seem to be hoping “Funky” topples the brash YouTuber.

Jake Paul Vs Ben Askren Confirmed!! Not going to lie Jake has a real shot at beating him, Bens stand up game is very weak… will be interesting pic.twitter.com/SiG3vneAos — Kavos (@KavosYT) January 26, 2021

In fact, just about the entire MMA community seems game to see Askren end Paul’s fighting career once and for all.

Dear Mr Benjamin Askren, I speak for the rest of the MMA community when I say that if you knock out Jake Paul, we will strike your loss to Jorge Masvidal from the record and hail you as the savior of our sport until the end of time. Put an end to this madness. God bless. — MacMally🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) January 26, 2021

The same goes for the wrestling community. Even top grapplers want Askren to exclusively focus on his boxing skills from now until the fight.

I need @Benaskren to run 3-5 miles every morning, spend 8 hours a day, every day, training the fundamentals of boxing…eat, sleep and drink Boxing over the next 81 days…please https://t.co/R0I5MlaiSq — Roman Bravo-Young (@RomanBravoYoung) January 26, 2021

Paul vs. Askren was trending on Twitter almost as soon as it was announced, so there seems to be plenty of interest in the fight already all over the world.

