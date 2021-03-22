Superfight for Georges St-Pierre: ‘Details Being Worked Out’

UFC superstar Georges St-Pierre is heading back to the cage for one more megafight according to industry all-stars “Big” John McCarthy and Josh Thomson. Both pundits and popular podcasters suggested on social media over the weekend that the real reason retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was in Las Vegas for his meeting with UFC president Dana White and others was so he could set up the long-awaited intergenerational superfight.

McCarthy said the GSP vs. Khabib megafight was “…just a matter of small details being worked out”.

Are GSP and Khabib Colliding Soon?

St-Pierre, 39, retired in 2019 but hasn’t actually competed in the UFC since beating Michael Bisping at UFC 217 in 2017 for the UFC middleweight championship.

That stunning grab of gold made St-Pierre (26-2) one of just seven UFC champs in history to hold divisional titles in more than one weight class. St-Pierre had previously been the UFC’s welterweight champion, and he’s widely regarded as one of the best MMA fighters ever.

Nurmagomedov (29-0) is also one of the most decorated champs in history. He retired last year though the UFC just got around to accepting it last week.

Regardless, the two megastars have been linked in the past to each other as the potential final fight for the undefeated Nurmagomedov, and GSP has also expressed interest in sharing the Octagon with the Russian legend before.

Aren’t Both Guys Retired?

But will the two really climb in the cage together? After all, this storyline has already made its rounds in the media multiple times over the last two years or so.

The answer is maybe. But it might be closer to maybe not. In fact, the most correct answer to the question right now is probably not.

Because the idea that the fight is on its way now greatly conflicts with the company line touted by the UFC and its television partner in the United States, ESPN.

Nurmagomedov retired last year after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, and the Russian told ESPN’s Megan Olivi over the weekend that he’s never really wavered about that decision.

Still, both Thomson and McCarthy have to have seen those statements. But neither man backed down from their bold claim about GSP vs. Khabib being on the way.

Online Conversation About GSP vs. Khabib Sparks Rumors

The conversation began online when Thomson posted that the GSP vs. Khabib fight was “coming soon for a super fight and no title on the line. It will sell the most PPV in MMA history.”

Thomson promised his followers that his sources know the real plan for Khabib and GSP. He posted, “It’s going to happen… thank me later for dropping news first.”

It’s going to happen… thank me later for dropping news first. — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) March 20, 2021

That’s what started the online conversation, and McCarthy responded to some questions with his confirmation of Thomson’s revelation about GSP vs Khabib being worked out right now.

McCarthy posted, “Nobody knows anything for sure. At this time from what people are telling me it’s just a matter of small details being worked out. But as with anything in this crazy world all it takes is one day to flop it on its head and change it to no way it’s gonna happen.”

Nobody knows anything for sure. At this time from what people are telling me it’s just a matter of small details being worked out. But as with anything in this crazy world all it takes is one day to flop it on its head and change it to no way it’s gonna happen https://t.co/bfH63BdxSB — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) March 22, 2021

