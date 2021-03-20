Counterpoint on Georges St-Pierre: ‘What a D***’

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre is one of the most decorated champions in MMA history, and he’s also one of the most beloved. But MMA legend Chael Sonnen issued a contrarian’s point of view about St-Pierre via Instagram on Friday, and it happened in the most “Bad Guy” way possible.

“So GSP, very nice guy, very handsome guy, athletic and successful guy, turns out has a full head of hair and only shaved it by choice. What a d***,” Sonnen posted.

You can watch Sonnen’s video below.

St-Pierre, 39, from Canada, is a former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion. He’s considered by most pundits to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time. St-Pierre is one of only seven fighters in history who have won UFC championships in more than one division, and he’s stayed in such incredible shape over the years that he’s frequently thought to be on the comeback trail. St-Pierre’s hasn’t competed in MMA since beating Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight championship in 2017.

Sonnen, 43, is a retired MMA star who was never quite able to capture a world championship but was able to capture the hearts and minds of the general public. Sonnen parlayed his success on the mic into media gigs with ESPN and others after his career was over, and his YouTube channel with over 763,000 subscribers is one of the most popular in MMA.

Sonnen’s last UFC fight was a stoppage loss to Rashad Evans in 2013. His last MMA fight happened in 2019 with Bellator. Sonnen retired after losing back-to-back fights against Fedor Emelianenko and Lyoto Machida.

