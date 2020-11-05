UFC’s Tanner Boser Refutes Label: ‘I Hate That Word!’

Don’t tell rising UFC heavyweight contender Tanner Boser he’s become somewhat of a “media darling” since debuting in the UFC around 13 months ago.

“Media darling? I hate that word!” Boser said. “That’s not a compliment. That sounds terrible.”

So even though UFC’s E. Spencer Kyte tabbed Boser exactly that after the 29-year-old Canadian’s last two epic knockout wins earned the fighter a spot on the company’s recent list of UFC stars on the rise, the UFC heavyweight revealed to Heavy he sure hopes he hasn’t “cemented his standing as a media darling” as suggested.

Nevermind telling a guy nicknamed “The Bulldozer” it’s a good thing that will help his career moving forward.

He’s not buying it.

“My job is to fight, so I’ve got to win fights,” Boser said. “So it doesn’t matter how many people like you, or what the media’s perception is, or how you’re being portrayed, these things don’t matter if you can’t get the job done.”

Boser, who that same writer hailed as “everyone’s favorite Albertan” said all he’s focused on right now is winning fights.

“It’s great that I’m a media darling, I guess, I think that term is awful,” Boser said. “I have to win. I have to win more than I lose. That’s the key to all of it.”

Boser vs. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion

Boser’s UFC career started just over one year ago, but he’s already fighting a former UFC heavyweight champion in a co-main event fight this weekend on the UFC Vegas 13 card in Las Vegas.

Boser vs. Andrei Arlovski will be the heavyweight scrap that happens right before the main event light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira goes down this weekend on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Boser said he’s expecting a legit dust-up against Arlovski, someone the rising star considers a real legend in the sport.

“I’m sure he’s going to be in the Hall of Fame,” Boser said. “It’s a big fight, but I’m ready for it.”

58% of the Verdict Community predicts Tanner Boser will finish Andrei Arlovski. #UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/whQbIvVXHY — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) November 5, 2020

Boser believes he matches up well with the 41-year-old, and that both strikers should combine for some fistic fireworks at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

“I think we’re similar, and I think it’s going to be a good fight,” Boser said.

Boser just signed his second contract with the company, and now he’s focused on making sure more contract offers keep coming his way.

“Things are going well right now,” Boser said. “I just have to keep it that way.”

Beating Arlovski would be the biggest win of Boser’s career and would definitely help him do that.

Boser is 3-1 across four UFC fights. His lone loss was a decision setback against rising star Cyril Gane, but now he’s scored two knockout wins in a row over Phillipe Lins and Raphael Pessoa.

Meanwhile, Arlovski has won two of his last three fights.

Boser’s Epic Social Media Encounter

Of course, at least one UFC fan on social media probably wouldn’t call Boser a “media darling” after this epic interaction.

That conversation went as follows when the fan poked the bear over one of his teammate’s recent losses.

Fan: He got smoked bro. Sorry.

Boser: Hey man, can you do me a favor?

Fan: Anything for you boss?

Boser: Go f*** yourself

Boser told Heavy he was just keeping it real. It’s one thing to make a public comment like that directly to the UFC or some other organization, but it’s quite another to tweet directly to a person.

“They pay for the product, meaning they watch the fights, and they do have a right to have their own opinion and say anything they want,” Boser said.

“But here’s the thing, I have the same right to say anything I want to your dumb a** if you feel the need to come on to say some s*** on my social media,” Boser said.

“I’m going to fire right back.”

The best part? Just like his knockouts that happen inside the cage, Boser set his social media knockout punch up perfectly.

“I waited all night for that guy to reply, and then he totally walked right into it,” Boser said.

