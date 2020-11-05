UFC Fighter Accepts Challenge To Fight Joe Rogan: ‘Bring It’

A UFC fighter went on quite the Twitter rant late Wednesday night and eventually ended up accepting a challenge to fight UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Diego Sanchez, 38, had all sorts of wild things to say about UFC superstar Conor McGregor and UFC legend Dan Hardy. But maybe the most surprising thing Sanchez did during his epic social media outburst was accept an idea posed to him by a fan about potentially fighting Rogan next.

“Bring it,” Sanchez said.

Bring it — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2020

Obviously, Sanchez vs. Rogan isn’t likely to happen anytime soon.

After all, Sanchez is a full-fledged professional prizefighter, and Rogan is someone who makes millions of dollars without putting his body in that same kind of danger.

Still, anyone who’s seen the impressive striking skills Rogan frequently displays via his Instagram page knows the UFC commentator and popular podcaster could probably hold his own in a fight against just about anyone, at least better than most.

You can see some of Rogan’s impressive skills below.

Rogan has some legit skills.

According to Rolling Stone, Rogan was a Tae Kwon Do champion four years in a row in Massachusetts, went 2-1 as an amateur kickboxer, and has gone on since to study many martial arts over his many years covering UFC fights, including Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

So Rogan isn’t a pro fighter, but the dude knows how to scrap.

Sanchez Admitted Being ‘Buzzed’ During Rant

Sanchez admitted he was “buzzed” during his social media rant on Wednesday night, so one has to wonder how he felt about his use of social media on Thursday when the light of day finally came.

Just buzzed — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2020

One of his last posts was something about “bots” trying to kill his identity.

I love you all ❤️ even you bots hired to kill my identity — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 5, 2020

So Sanchez’s wild posts might have happened because of alcohol.

Sanchez Nearing UFC Retirement

Sanchez has lost two of his last three UFC fights. He suffered a lopsided decision loss to Jake Matthews back in September at UFC 253, though it should also be remembered that he dared to be great that night by trying to pull off the same flying knee Jorge Masvidal used to dump Ben Askren for the fastest UFC knockout in history.

You can watch both below.

Diego Sanchez est passé à ÇA de faire une Jorge Masvidal 😭#UFC253 pic.twitter.com/3qPXrhgWmw — La Sueur (@lasueur_off) September 28, 2020

Masvidal KO's Askren in 5 seconds 😳 Gamebred (+150) drops Ben Askren with a flying knee for the fastest knockout in UFC history (via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/zffTPQzkI3 — br_betting (@br_betting) July 11, 2020

Before that, Sanchez split fights against Michel Pereira and Michael Chiesa, though it should be noted that Sanchez was getting handled by Pereira before the latter got disqualified in the fight for using an illegal knee.

Regardless, Sanchez is nearing the end of his UFC career.

