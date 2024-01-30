WATCH: UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski Catches Pass from NFL Goat Tom Brady

Is there anything UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski can’t do?

The Australian, who has beaten Jose Aldo, Max Holloway three times, and Brian Ortega during a thrilling featherweight run, and is the UFC’s No.3-ranked fighter.

He’s achieved a helluva lot in MMA.

And, as it turns out, he can even catch a pass from one of the best guys to ever throw a ball — Tom Brady.

Recently, Brady embarked on a whirlwind tour of Australia and, during ‘An Evening with Tom Brady,’ the 7-time Super Bowl champion called Volkanovski to the Melbourne stage.

At first, Brady threw a short-range pass to Volkanovski who caught the pass on stage with ease.

But the challenge wasn’t over.

“I can’t make it that easy,” Brady said, in a clip Volkanovski shared on Instagram.

“So sometimes I like to make it a little hard … You’ve got to go right down the middle.”

As the crowd cheered, Volkanovski darted off the stage, down some steps and into the aisle, before high-fiving sports fans along the way.

Volkanovski kept running, and running, and running until he got to what appeared to be the back of the venue.

Of course, Brady naturally nailed the pass with extraordinary accuracy so Volkanovski caught the ball into his chest, much to the delight of those around him.

“Brady to Volk,” the fighter wrote in his caption. “Touchdown!”

Watch the clip right here:

Volkanovski is a Proven Multi-Sport Athlete

The feat of athleticism would have been second nature to Volkanovski as prior to his UFC days, ‘The Great’ could be found on rugby league fields playing ball for the Warilla Gorillas. The league even crowned him the best player in 2010.

During off-seasons in rugby league, Volkanovski trained in Greco-Roman wrestling.

He also discovered he had mean fists, and could throw and land solid strikes, to add to his developing wrestling foundation.

Considering how much he loved to scrap, it wasn’t long before he left rugby league to train in MMA at 22 years old, in 2010.

Two years later he made his MMA debut, scoring a decision win over Gerhard Voigt at a regional show in Sydney, and the rest is history.

Volkanovski Returns to the Octagon to Headline UFC 298

Volkanovski’s fights Ilia Topuria in a UFC featherweight championship defense on February 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Volkanovski will be determined to win the bout so he can bounce back from his second loss to Islam Makhachev, last year.

Volkanovski has twice attempted to wrest the UFC lightweight title from Makhachev’s waist, and has twice returned to featherweight to bounce back.

At the 135-pound weight class, though, Volkanovski has proven himself to be a formidable force through the years and, not including the losses at lightweight, has won all of his other matches at the UFC.

The upcoming UFC 298 event is a pay-per-view show featuring numerous other big bouts.

