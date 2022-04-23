Jake Paul Responds to Boxing Rival’s Threat After Win

Tommy Fury had a message for Jake Paul after his latest victory in the boxing ring but “The Problem Child” doesn’t sound any more interested in making a fight with him.

Fury defeated Daniel Bocianski by fifth-round knockout on Saturday and immediately had a message for Paul.

“But I just have one thing to say, Jake Paul – this should have been done a long time ago in December and if you want it I’m here and I’m ready for you,” Fury said in his post-fight interview. “I’ll cut you and chop you to bits just like I did there, get the contract signed you bum, let’s get it done once and for all.

“That lad in there would have killed Jake Paul, that lad is a true professional. He was cut to bits, still in there giving me everything that he had, he’d slap Jake Paul and it’d be over. Jake Paul, I’m going to end your career, you’re a bum and you’re no good. Let’s get this fight done and get this settled.”

It seems logical that the two would meet up but Paul isn’t so keen on giving him a shot.

“Congrats on beating a 10-1 fighter. But that stadium was empty,” Paul said, via Ariel Helwani. “When I fight the stadium is full. When Tommy fights no one gives a f–k. And that’s in his home country. Let’s see how Anderson Silva’s event does.”

Paul Has Ripped Into Fury Previously for Pulling Out

Paul and Fury were slated to fight in December but it was called off after Fury suffered what was dubbed a “medical issue.”

“I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib,” a statement from Fury read. “The beginning of my camp was going incredibly and I never expected anything to come in my way from a victory on December 18th.

“I can’t express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the new year, I want this fight to still happen more than anything. I’m now regretfully putting my focus on recovery and a further reschedule date.”

Paul went on to fight and knockout Tyron Woodley in a rematch. However, the YouTuber turned boxer was still salty over the change of plans and didn’t buy Fury’s excuse.

“Tommy Fury pulling out of the fight with his illness is more embarrassing than him fighting and getting knocked out. It’s bad either way for him but this way this way for him will be a massive regret for the rest of his entire life,” Paul said.

“He definitely seems very down though, he is complaining on Instagram about fans attacking him, claiming he didn’t fake an injury. He is clearly going through it.”

Paul has been busy taunting UFC legend Michael Bisping, trying to coax “The Count” into a fight. Bisping has played along but think Silva is a better fight for Paul.

“Jake The Pretender Paul — first it was fight me, then was show me you can get licensed and now it’s show me you’re not under contract. Mate I wouldn’t give you the steam off my piss. Just accept the Anderson Silva fight which I KNOW for a fact has been offered. Jake???”

Daniel Cormier, another UFC legend, agreed with Bisping.

“You should be calling out Anderson, not Michael Bisping. That’s the fight. That’s the fight,” Cormier said this week on his YouTube Channel. “Not only does that fight fit the mold of what you’re doing, that fight actually gives us some idea of what this thing is that you’re trying to do or portray.”

Silva has been dipping his toes into his boxing world going 2-0 with 3-1, most recently defeating Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He’s scheduled to fight Bruno Machado “The Global Titans Fight Series” event in Dubai next month.