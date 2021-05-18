Tony Ferguson Breaks Silence: ‘Now I’m Pissed’

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson broke his silence following his loss at UFC 262.

“El Cucuy” continues to skid since Justin Gaethje snapped his 12-fight win streak last year, losing his third bout in a row. He took on Beneil Dariush in the co-main event on May 15, 2021, in Houston, Texas.

Mirroring his previous loss to Charles Oliveira, Ferguson (25-6) was controlled for most of the fight off his back. The judges ruled the bout a unanimous decision victory for Dariush.

At 37, some in the MMA community have questioned Ferguson’s ability to continue competing at the highest level. But for El Cucuy, his confidence seemingly hasn’t wavered.

Sharing a highlight video on social media Monday night of his past fights, Ferguson revealed that he isn’t going anywhere.

Ferguson wrote, “’It Ain’t Over Yet Mcgavin’, The Way I See It … We’ve Only Just Begun.’ -Happy Gilmore. Retire & Give These MF’s A Break!? No, Not On My Watch. Now I’m Pissed. -CSO- Thank you Hardcore For Picking Me Up When I Was Down- Champ #FindingMyHappyPlace #GoldJacket”

“It Ain’t Over Yet Mcgavin’, The Way I See It … We’ve Only Just Begun.” -Happy🏌️‍♂️Gilmore

Retire & Give These MF’s A Break!? No, Not On My Watch. Now I’m Pissed.

⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 Thank you Hardcore For Picking Me Up When I Was Down- Champ 🥋 # FindingMyHappyPlace # Gold🥇Jacket pic.twitter.com/iEPqXejPMy — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 18, 2021

UFC 262 Results

Main Card

Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler via second-round KO

Beneil Dariush def. Tony Ferguson via (30–27, 30–27, 30-27)

Rogerio Bontorin def. Matt Schnell via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–28)

Katlyn Chookagian def. Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Edson Barboza def. Shane Burgos via third-round TKO

Preliminary Card

Andre Muniz def. Jacare Souza via first-round submission (armbar)

Lando Vannata def. Mike Grundy via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 30-27)

Jordan Wright def. Jamie Pickett via first-round TKO

Andrea Lee def. Antonina Shevchenko via first-round submission (armbar)

Early Preliminary Card

Priscila Cachoeira def. Gina Mazany via second-round TKO

Tucker Lutz def. Kevin Aguilar via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Christos Giagos def. Sean Soriano via second-round technical submission (D’Arce choke)

