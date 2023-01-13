Tony Ferguson Challenged By Old UFC Foe: ‘Give the Fans What They Want’

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson was called out by Michael Johnson — a man who holds a win over him — to a contest at either welterweight or 155 pounds.

“Yo @TonyFergusonXT not sure if you’re still in the big game, but if so and you want to come back to 55 I’ll give you a chance to redeem yourself,” Johnson tweeted on January 13. “Or we can do it 170 also!! Let’s give the fans what they want!!!”

“The Menace” then retweeted a clip of himself knocking down Ferguson in the first round of their fight in 2012. See below:

Like Ferguson, Johnson is a longtime UFC veteran who entered the promotion after a stint on “The Ultimate Fighter.” They battled at lightweight and Johnson came out on top via unanimous decision. Johnson has a professional mixed martial arts record of 21-18 and he boasts wins over the likes of Dustin Poirier, Edson Barboza and Gleison Tibau.

The Menace last competed in December when he bested Marc Diakiese via unanimous decision, improving his recent run to 2-1. On the other end, Ferguson hasn’t earned a win inside the Octagon since his impressive 12-fight victory streak which spanned from 2013 — his first fight after losing to Johnson — to 2020 when Justin Gaethje took him out by fifth-round TKO at UFC 249.

Ferguson last competed at UFC 279 when he jumped back up to welterweight and battled Nate Diaz. Diaz won by fourth-round guillotine choke.

Nick Diaz Recently Called Ferguson’s Fighting Style ‘Obnoxious’

Ferguson’s fight style is unique, to say the least. El Cucuy is a man known for his willingness to take a shot to give a shot while also implementing a striking game that features unorthodox movement and plans of attack. Well, when Nate’s older brother Nick Diaz spoke with Dr. Beau Hightower in a recent YouTube video, the former Strikeforce welterweight champion blasted El Cucuy’s way of fighting.

“No, I don’t like it,” Diaz said. “It’s obnoxious. Yeah, I can’t stand that type of style. I’m not going to knock it, because it’s what you have to do. In general, it’s like a spastic type of person mixed up with lack of technique with those type of tactics. And you have to avoid those tactics and it’s really an annoying type of guy to fight.

“That’s mixed martial arts for you, though. But just because it’s mixed martial arts doesn’t mean that you should depend on these tactics that you’re allowed to do. If you have a strong base and you throw those in, it’s one thing. But, a lot of times people will make up for the lack of their strong base of technique with stuff like what he does.”

Ferguson Is No Longer a Ranked Fighter

Considering his five-fight losing streak and that he competed at welterweight in his last fight, Ferguson lost a spot in the official UFC rankings around a month back.

But, El Cucuy has been adamant that he isn’t finished competing and chasing gold. During the UFC 279 post-fight press conference, Ferguson said that he would entertain matches at both welterweight and lightweight.

Ferguson is 38 years old with a 25-8 professional record.