UFC Fan Favorite Refuses to Go on Joe Rogan’s Podcast

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has the biggest podcast in the world, but don’t expect to see Tony Ferguson on it any time soon.

During an interview with Submission Radio earlier this week, “El Cucuy” said that he gave Rogan a “no” when he was asked to do it. Ferguson also told the outlet that Rogan and fellow color commentator Daniel Cormier “don’t mind bagging” on him while he’s competing inside the Octagon.

“I always give props to Jon Anik because he would always kind of speak up for me but they [Cormier and Rogan] don’t mind bagging on me… I’m the only person that told Joe ‘no’ for his podcast,” he said via Sportskeeda.com.

“I have my reasons for it but I got a lotta respect for Joe and what he has done for the sport and for himself. But you know, I’m not best friends with him. I don’t gotta be best friends with him. Same thing with Cormier.”

Ferguson Blasted Rogan’s Commentary Before His UFC 274 Fight With Michael Chandler

El Cucuy is coming off a vicious KO loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 on May 7. Prior to the fight, Ferguson shared his qualms with the media about Rogan and Cormier’s commentary.

Specifically, Ferguson took issue with how the two commentated on his fight against Charles Oliveira in December 2020 at UFC 256. El Cucuy lost the bout via unanimous decision.

El Cucuy believes the commentators gave an unfair assessment of the fight, leading Ferguson to say that they’re “talking like they don’t know what the f*** they’re talking about.”

He said via Sportskeeda.com:

When Joe Rogan was talking, it looked like I didn’t know what the hell I was doing yet I was more active on the bottom than Dustin Poirier [against Charles Oliveira] and I didn’t hear one word talking about how bad his jiu-jitsu was… The commentators are talking like they don’t know what the f*** they’re talking about and they’re making guys like me sound like I’m an idiot for one and two that I’m out there [and] I don’t know what the f*** I’m doing.

Ferguson Brought Up Rogan’s Podcast During Another Interview This Week

On Ariel Helwani’s “The MMA Hour,” this week, Ferguson mentioned “The Joe Rogan Experience” again.

El Cucuy didn’t use video for the interview, and Helwani said, “Do you know what I love about you, Tony? You’re the last guy left on the planet who won’t do Zoom. You just won’t do it.”

“No, man,” Ferguson answered. “It’s the same thing with [the] Joe Rogan interview, I just won’t do it.”

“Why not?” Helwani asked.

“It’s because I know my value, bro,” El Cucuy responded. “Somebody’s gonna have to pay me for that s***.”

“Respect,” Helwani followed up. “Wait, is that about the Zoom or the Joe Rogan interview?”

“About any of my video conferences or anything like that,” Ferguson continued. “I just have to know my value, just earn that s***. So, if I like somebody enough to be able to do that, I will.”

El Cucuy then said Helwani could come to his academy and film Ferguson working out and after, the fighter will host a press conference. Helwani expressed his gratitude for having Ferguson on his show in any capacity, and Ferguson interjected to say he was joking and that eventually, they would do a video interview.