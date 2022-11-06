Tony Ferguson Is Now on the Top of Surging UFC Contender’s Hit List

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is on the top of Grant Dawson’s hit list.

“El Cucuy,” 38, is currently on a five-fight losing streak — by far the worst slump of his 25-8 professional mixed martial arts career. Ferguson last competed in September at UFC 279 and he was defeated by Nate Diaz via fourth-round guillotine choke.

Despite the skid, Ferguson still resides in the 155-pound division’s top 15 as he clings to the No. 14 spot per the official UFC standings.

Well, Dawson hopes to overtake El Cucuy when the rankings update later this week. “KGD” extended his impressive record to 19-1-1 by submitting the previously unbeaten Mark O. Madsen during Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 214.

Dawson has never tasted defeat inside the Octagon, boasting a UFC record of 7-0-1. And during his in-Octagon post-fight interview, the American took aim at Ferguson.

“I just want to say what an honor it is to be taking Tony Ferguson’s spot in the top 14,” Dawson said (h/t Low Kick MMA). “If Tony wants to come and get that spot back, I’m more than willing to defend my newly-ranked No. 15 position against Tony Ferguson next. If me or Tony Ferguson fight anybody else but each other, just know that he turned me down.”

Dawson Wants to Add ‘A Huge Name’ to His Resume, Views Ferguson as That Name

Dawson went deeper into his Ferguson callout during the post-fight press conference. KGD said that although he has respectable wins on his resume, he was lacking “a huge name” on it that could thrust his own name into the spotlight.

That’s where El Cucuy comes into play for Dawson.

“Man, I think the one thing that I am missing on my resume to get the respect from the fans, that I think I deserve, is I haven’t beaten somebody with a huge name,” Dawson said. “I’ve beaten two undefeated guys, three if you count Leonardo Santos who was undefeated in UFC. And I still feel like, you know, I’m one of the, ‘okay, up and comers.’ I want that respect on my name.

“I’m not upset about it. I understand how this works. I’m not upset. I get it. But, I think a win over Tony Ferguson; I think a finish over Tony Ferguson really stamps my name out there and shows people, ‘Hey, this guy’s for real.’ Also, I can’t wait to be ranked on Monday. I’ve been waiting my whole life to get ranked. I’m getting ranked on Monday.”

Ferguson Shut Down the Idea of Retirement Following His Loss to Diaz

When speaking with the media at the UFC 279 post-fight press conference, Ferguson reiterated that he wouldn’t walk away from the sport amid his current struggles. “El Cucuy is a legend, I’m not going f****** nowhere, man,” Ferguson said (h/t MMA Junkie).

His bout with Diaz took place at welterweight, but that doesn’t mean Ferguson is done with the weight class he built his iconic 12-fight win streak.

“I hang my hat at two different places besides home – at 155 and at 70,” Ferguson said. “At 70, it’s been like, what, 10-11 years? I mean, s***, I was 14-2 with mostly knockouts? My body literally just got used to it. I fought in May. I lifted heavy. I was taking some weight-gainer protein, doing it right. … I enjoyed it. My fans, the supporters, family and fans first. It’s a different me out there, and it’s a different me right now.”