UFC World Reacts to ‘Painful’ Paul vs. Askren Triller Event

Triller Fight Club had the eyes of the MMA community as former ONE and Bellator welterweight champ Ben Askren was scheduled to box Jake Paul.

And it wasn’t like any MMA event viewers were used to. The biggest talking point was the lack of fights on the Triller Fight Club PPV, with four. The show was filled with commentary and skits from the likes of comedian Pete Davidson and rapper Snoop Dogg, as well as musical performances featuring Ice Cube and Doga Cat.

In short, the event was more geared toward entertainment and less about actual boxing matches. Here are some of the best reactions to the Paul vs. Askren event from the UFC world:

Three-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen was not impressed with the event. During the broadcast, Sonnen tweeted, “Triller is painful.”

He continued, “. @triller -Well, So far I’m wishing I’d spent the night watching I LOVE LUCY episodes or hitting my hand w/a hammer.”

Popular MMA journalist Luke Thomas was active on Twitter the entire night bashing the event. For example, Thomas wrote, “Maybe someone will steal my car tonight and I can have an excuse for skipping this. That’d be awesome.”

“I don’t have the market research handy, but I’ll guess Triller’s targeted demo is the loudest, stupidest teens at the mall food court.”

“I’m not really sure what stage of the evening it is anymore, but two fat guys slapped each other until one went unconscious. Now more music.”

Before his fight, Askren took to Twitter to share his thoughts of the mature nature of some of the musical performances, “Man this isn’t child friendly entertainment.”

The Middle Easy MMA Twitter account wrote, “That Pete Davidson and Ben Askren pre fight interview was so tremendous. Ben Askren apologies to the kids he teaches who are watching. Everyone know how much of a shit show this is and I love it.”

During the Frank Mir vs. Steve Cunningham bout, UFC fighter Chase Hooper wrote, “The commentators on Triller are going overboard to the point where it’s taking away from the fight.”

Boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya was a part of the commentary team, and former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier wrote that De La Hoya seemed “plastered and “This is the craziest event I’ve ever seen in my life. And I can’t turn it off.”

Top UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad then wrote, “I wonder if dc is happy he paid for this concert.”

MMA reporter Brian Campbell tweeted, “I ate lunch out of a gas station today and this is even too cringe for me.”

Other Known Personalities & Reporters Reacted to the Event

Comedian Andrew Schulz, who is a major UFC fan, wrote, “What a monumental waste of money by the triller team. Not a single person bought this fight to watch Saweetie like sync.”

Boxing reporter Lance Pugmire tweeted, “This Triller show far less entertaining than the first. Too much music, bad fight, scattered commentary and forced swearing…”

*This aritcle will be updated with more reactions as they come in.

