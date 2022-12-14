I Won’t Be ‘Twinkle Toe Izzy,’ Says 185-Pound Star Ahead of UFC Return

UFC middleweight star Sean Strickland shared the game plan for his upcoming bout this weekend.

Top-ranked contender Strickland is set to mark his return to action against former title challenger Jared Cannonier in the headlining match of UFC Fight Night 216 on Dec. 17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. He will look to rebound off a vicious knockout defeat to reigning champion Alex Pereira and hand Cannonier his second straight loss.

Following his loss to Pereira, Strickland received criticism from fellow fighters and fans for his strategy against the former Glory kickboxing two-division champion. Although Strickland is a proficient grappler, he chose to stand and bang with the striking maestro, resulting in a first-round finish.

In an interview with The Schmo, Strickland gave his approach on the nearing clash with Cannonier and dismissed the possibility of a defensive striking game plan like the former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

“Here’s the thing,” said Strickland. “If I want to be like twinkle toe Izzy and I want to go dance around the mat, I could probably skate out a decision but I’m not going to f**king do that. I’m going to go in the middle of that big UFC logo. I’m going to put my hands up and I’m going o say, ‘let’s f**king fight.’

“Then, if you see me in a week and I got knocked the f**k out, then you’re going to say, ‘hey Sean, why did you do that?’ I’ll be like, ‘for the people.’”

Strickland Bashed Cannonier’s Nickname

Strickland gave an update on the preparations going into the final UFC fight of 2022.

“I’m f**king hungry dude,” he said. “I’ve had 500 calories a day. You got Manley over there running his mouth, sorry, there’s kids around, there’s a kids class going on. I’m going to get kicked out of the gym. This guys is over here laughing. Bro, go watch your kid grapple. Get out of here you old bastard.”

He bashed ‘The Killa Gorilla’ for his nickname and suggested another one.

“How do you get a name ‘Killa Gorilla?’ That’s f**ked up. He’s not like Curious George or something that might be better. ‘Killa Curious George,’ we got ‘Killa Gorilla’ instead, f**k that.”

Strickland Says Adesanya Fights Like a B***h

The 31-year-old California native weighed in on Adesanya’s loss to Pereira. He admitted he was not expecting the title to change hands and ripped ‘Stylebender’s fighting style.

“I thought Izzy was gonna win just because I thought Izzy was gonna fight like a b*tch the whole time,” Strickland told MMA Junkie. “Just run and not fight. Not do the f*cking man sh*t like I did, but Alex, he hits hard. I think it was a good stoppage. It is what it is.”

He continued, “Izzy fights like a f*cking b*tch. Izzy can fight, and he’s f*cking good. He’s long, he’s a giant, but he fights like a f*cking b*tch. Nobody wants to see guys like that.

“We need to go back to the old school, the Chuck Liddell, the f*cking guys who stand and bang.”