Tyron Woodley Gives Update on Fighting Jake Paul Again

Will former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley receive another crack at social media sensation Jake Paul inside a boxing ring? Only time will tell as both men have recently spoken about the possibility.

“The Chosen One” has been campaigning for a rematch ever since Paul was declared the winner via split decision after their bout on Showtime Boxing PPV on August 29, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Woodley is adamant that he did enough to get the nod from the judges, maintaining that he landed the more powerful punches and provided most of the pressure during their eight-round professional boxing match. Woodley also believes that he should have scored a knockdown in the fourth round after hitting “The Problem Child” through the ropes, further strengthening his argument.

The judges’ scorecards read 77-75 in favor of Woodley and 78-74 and 77-75 for Paul.

After the match, Woodey and Paul made a bet that if The Chosen One gets a permanent tattoo stating “I love Jake Paul,” then The Problem Child will grant the former UFC champ a rematch. But according to Woodley, Paul may be moving on regardless of the deal.

“We called his manager, we called him,” Woodley said during a recent Instagram Live via BJPenn.com. “I think somebody just got to him, ‘Man, just take it and run, man. You didn’t win the fight, man. They said you won but don’t f*cking get back in there with him.’ Because I’m the type of motherf***** where if you let me get another time to fight you and I get a chance to break you down, it’s problems.”

Woodley Said New Tattoo Bet Made Inside Ring ‘Superseded the Previous Bet’

There were a ton of stakes going into Woodley and Paul’s boxing bout, which included a bet that the two fighters made during a pre-fight press conference. The Problem Child and The Chosen One shook hands, making a deal that whoever lost had to get a tattoo that said they loved the victor.

But after Paul was announced the winner inside the ring, the two made the new bet.

During the Instagram Live, Woodley said that the new bet they made post-fight supersedes the one they made prior to the contest. So if The Problem Child doesn’t put pen to paper, Woodley likely won’t get the ink. And if Paul does, then Woodley will get one.

“That tattoo situation, the original bet was the loser gets the tattoo,” Woodley said. “In the ring, a new bet was presented that, in my opinion, superseded the previous bet. That bet said if you get the tattoo then we can run it back. We both said ‘Bet’ and we shook hands. So that’s a bet I’m trying to facilitate and the rematch has to happen. If we get the paperwork, of course. You motherf****** have some dumba** tattoos on your bodies. Hella-dumb. For a nice bag, there’s nobody on this live that would tell me they would never do that.”

Paul Said Woodley ‘F***** Up’ By Not Getting Tattoo, ‘Fight Doesn’t Make Sense’

On the other end, The Problem Child isn’t happy that Woodley is waiting until he receives a signed fight contract before getting the tattoo. To Paul, Woodley needs to get the tattoo before even considers the rematch, something Paul said “doesn’t make sense.”

“I’m like, ‘Where’s the tattoo?’ Now he’s saying you have to sign the contract and then I’ll get the tattoo,” Paul said on the “Full Send” podcast via MMA Fighting. “The tattoo was a bet before this fight. It was the loser had to get the tattoo. So now he’s trying to change it to make it for the rematch. It doesn’t make sense [to fight him again]. If he would have gotten the tattoo now and that clip goes viral and everyone’s like ‘Jake do it,’ I’d be like, ‘I kind of have to do this.’ But he f***** up.

“He’s saying, ‘Oh, I’ll get it once you sign the contract.’ No, you f***** up. Just get the tattoo and let me decide from there. But I think it’s on to bigger and better things. I want to fight a real boxer. We’ll see what the cards have in store.”

