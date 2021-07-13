Jake Paul & Tyron Woodley Make Wild Tattoo Bet [WATCH]

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and social media sensation Jake Paul made a wild bet during a press conference ahead of their boxing bout on August 29. “The Problem Child” and Woodley will box on Showtime pay-per-view in Cleveland, Ohio, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

During the last part of the presser, Paul extended a risky bet to “The Chosen One.”

“If I beat you, you have to get ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattooed on you, but if you beat me, I get ‘I love Tyron Woodley’ tattoed on me,” Paul said to Woodley. “And you have to post in on your Instagram feed. Deal or no deal? Are you confident or not?”

Laughing, Woodley looked out to the audience and asked: “What do ya’ll think? Ya’ll think I should do it?”

Then, The Chosen One accepted Paul’s proposal. “Bet,” Woodley said.

Paul reiterated: “Deal or no deal?” And Woodley responded: “Deal.”

The two fighters then shook hands to confirm the bet. Watch the moment below:

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Woodley Will Be Paul’s Fourth Opponent As a Licensed Professional Boxer

Stepping into the ring on Sunday, August 29, Paul will look across at a terrifying power puncher. The Problem Child has boxed three other men as a licensed professional, but none are close to the level of striker Woodley is.

Paul holds wins over YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA point guard Nate Robins and former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren. He finished all three of his opponents within the first two rounds.

Woodley is one of the most accomplished UFC fighters ever as a five-time welterweight champion. He has a professional mixed martial arts record of 19-7 with seven wins coming by way of KO/TKO. The former champ has fallen on hard times lately, however. Woodley has lost his last four fights, three by dominant unanimous decisions and one by submission.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Jake Paul & UFC World Reacts to Nate Diaz’s Return [LOOK]