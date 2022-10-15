Ex-UFC Champ Says He & Nate Diaz Could Make Millions Fighting Each Other

MMA superstar Nate Diaz is a free agent and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley would love to fight him while making “millions of dollars” together.

Woodley, who departed the UFC in 2021, recently spoke with MMA Junkie Radio about Diaz. Diaz fought out his contract with the promotion in September when he dueled Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

Diaz was initially supposed to fight surging 170-pound contender Khamzat Chimaev, but after “Borz” missed weight by nearly 10 pounds, Diaz was slotted against the former interim lightweight champion.

It was a successful night for Diaz who finished the contest with a fourth-round guillotine choke.

As someone who isn’t bound to a promotion, Woodley shared some advice with Diaz.

“I would suggest he go and get paid top dollar,” Woodley said. “I would suggest that he do what makes him feel good, if he still wants to do it, when he wants to do it. That’s what I’d suggest – and I suggest he come over on this side and make some money with me, because I got a good opportunity with me and Nick (Diaz) or Nate, or both of them, (we) can make quite a few millions of dollars fighting each other.”

Woodley didn’t say if he’d rather lace up boxing gloves against Diaz if fight him in mixed martial arts. Woodley also praised Diaz as a “boss,” saying that karma had something to do with Diaz’s last-minute opponent change.

“Nate Diaz, I would tell him he a boss, he a ‘G’,” Woodley said. “He did what he needed to do. I think the fight against Tony Ferguson was a fight he should have had anyway. Sometimes karma and sometimes things work out the way they supposed to work out.”

Woodley Has Boxed Jake Paul Twice Since Leaving UFC

“The Chosen One” has battled twice as a boxer since leaving the UFC last year. In both bouts, he boxed social media sensation Jake Paul on Showtime PPV. Unfortunately for Woodley, he was unsuccessful in picking up a victory in either professional contest.

They first competed in August 2021 and “The Problem Child” left the ring with a split-decision win after completing the eight-round fight. They rematched on short notice in December 2021 after Paul’s original opponent Tommy Fury pulled out of the match.

And as history has it, Paul knocked out The Chosen One in the sixth round. Woodley hasn’t competed since then.

At 40 years old, Woodley (19-7,1 N/C MMA) is currently riding a tough skid in combat sports. All in all, he’s lost his last six fights, which includes the two to Paul and his last four outings inside the Octagon.

Diaz Left the UFC After Fighting for the Promotion for 15 Years

Longtime MMA fans have watched Diaz for years battle in the UFC. He was “The Ultimate Fighter” season five lightweight winner, making his promotional debut during the finale in 2007.

Diaz went on to compete under the UFC banner for 15 years, fighting 27 times inside the company’s cage. He boasts a professional MMA record of 21-13 with 12 submission wins and five KO/TKO’s.