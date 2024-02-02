Ex-UFC Champ Francis Ngannou Wants Boxing’s Biggest Prize After Tyson Fury Injury

The former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has put himself forward to vie for heavyweight boxing’s biggest prize.

The 37-year-old, a heavy-hitter with 12 knockouts and four submissions from 17 wins in 20 pro MMA matches, left the UFC in 2023 and became the hottest free agent in combat sports.

Later that year in October, he took on Tyson Fury in a boxing rules contest over 10 rounds at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

And, though he lost a split decision in the fight, he arguably won the event as one of the year’s most iconic sporting moments was when he towered over Fury having floored him in a shock knockdown.

Ngannou has parlayed that moment into another massive boxing rules contest as he fights Anthony Joshua over 10 rounds in the same venue March 8.

Fury, meanwhile, had his own boxing match against Oleksandr Usyk planned for February 17 but withdrew from the show Friday, February 2 because of an apparent cut that would have compromised his performance.

Sports Illustrated writer Chris Mannix posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that Fury had been cut in training “and is out of the undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk.”

Mannix said the information came from Usyk’s manager, Egis Klimas, who said he was hoping to salvage “the February 17th date” so his fighter could still box at that event.

Usyk, says Klimas, is hoping to save the February 17th date. Impression Team Usyk has been left with is it could be several months before Fury is be ready to fight https://t.co/IgqKIQYfAM — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 2, 2024

Later that day, Queensberry Promotions — Fury’s representatives in the UK — issued a statement on X.

It said the cut above his right eye was a “freak” and sustained “during a sparring session in Riyadh.” It required “urgent medical attention and significant stitching.”

Per the release, Fury said: “I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such super condition.

“I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once the eye has healed.”

He then apologized to Team Usyk, the fight fans, and his event partners in Saudi Arabia.

FURY VS USYK STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/z7nf4Q3N70 — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) February 2, 2024

Ngannou Wants The Undisputed Status

The Fury-Usyk event, had it transpired, could have crowned an undisputed champion in the heavyweight division.

As the boxing landscape is fragmented with four major championships, when fighters compete in an event when they put all those belts, it ensures the winner leaves with all the titles.

Rather than two, three, or four separate champions, undisputed championship crowns only one champion.

The winner of the Fury-Usyk fight would have been the first undisputed heavyweight boxing champion since 1999, when Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield.

Ngannou, a former MMA champion in UFC, said moments after news of Fury’s injury circulated, that he’d happily vie for the division’s highest honor.

So me and Joshua for the undisputed title March 8? 😏 #JoshuaNgannou pic.twitter.com/vRCTiMS7km — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 2, 2024

Usyk Could Fight A Replacement Opponent on February 17

There is one obvious candidate to replace Fury as Klimas scrambles to find an alternative opponent for Usyk to face this month.

“Now that Fury has gotten injured, I’m ready to step in and fight Usyk. Let’s go Usyk, you owe me my mandatory shot,” Hrgovic told ESPN.

“It’s time to finally face me.”