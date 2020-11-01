UFC Champ Confronted Cageside: ‘Don’t Play With Me Boy!’

A popular UFC champ was confronted after a huge slam and brilliant finish on Saturday night in Las Vegas. UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland won his fourth straight UFC fight this weekend at the latest UFC Fight Night card at UFC APEX. When the contest was over, the American immediately ran over to confront UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who was sitting cageside to watch the action, about their presumed future showdown.

Holland yelled, “Don’t play with me, boy…it’s me and you, boy!”

Adesanya laughed it off and signaled with his hands to Holland that he was crazy, but Holland’s four wins this year signal something else entirely.

You can watch the entire interaction below.

"Don't play with me, boy."@Trailblaze2top is already taking aim at the middleweight champ, Israel Adesanya 👀 #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/uvYk0WYI8i — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 31, 2020

Is Holland Next Adesanya?

Holland’s big win on Saturday night over Charlie Ontiveros via first-round submission after a violent slam to the ground helped the American equal an impressive mark previously made only by “The Last Stylebender” and one other fighter.

According to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Holland’s dominant win made him the first UFC fighter to win four fights this year.

On top of that, only two UFC middleweights ever before the brash American had gone 4-0 in the UFC in any calendar year to date.

Those two fighters were current UFC middleweight champ Adesanya back in 2018 and former UFC fighter and current Bellator middleweight champ Gegard Mousasi back in 2016.

￼Kevin Holland becomes the first UFC fighter to 4 wins in 2020, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Only two middleweights before Holland had gone 4-0 in a calendar year: Israel Adesanya in 2018 and Gegard Mousasi in 2016. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 31, 2020

So Holland ended his evening in some pretty good company.

Holland, 27, from Fort Worth, Texas, improved to 20-5. Beating Ontiveros gave him four straight wins after beating Anthony Hernandez via TKO, Joaquin Buckley via TKO and Darren Stewart via split decision.

Ontiveros, 29, from Cleveland, Texas, who was making his UFC debut, fell to 11-7.

Holland: ‘He Has Little Slick Things To Say’

During his post-fighter interview, Holland suggested the heat between he and Adesanya stemmed back to a prior encounter.

Holland revealed that Adesanya, who he labeled the “ex-champ real soon”, was a “phenomenal fighter” but that he had done “something” during Holland’s UFC debut that the rising contender hasn’t forgotten.

“He knows what’s up…then, the other day when I seen him at the lobby, he was trying to be all friendly, I just don’t play those games, bro, if you really want this smoke, let’s get this smoke.”

Holland believes he’s on a collision course with Adesanya, and that he’ll ultimately be the person who dethrones the middleweight champ.

“I know I still have some ways to go, and he has little slick things to say, so when I see him, I see him,” Holland said.

Holland also told ESPN he was ready to fight one to three more times this year, including against Mike Perry next.

Ontiveros Taken to Hospital

Holland’s brutal slam led to a submission win, and it was a scary scene because it was so violent.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto said, “Charlie Ontiveros is conscious and moving on his own. Because it’s a neck injury, doctors have recommended he go to the hospital for precautionary reasons. Should have another update on him later in the evening.”

The telecast crew also addressed the incident.

That update was a welcome one after such a violent finish to the fight.

