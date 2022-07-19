UFC Champ Israel Adesanya Echoes Pro-Choice Candidate’s Moving Video

UFC superstar Israel Adesanya has backed Gary Chambers for his pro-choice take on the recently reversed Roe v. Wade.

On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Mississippi law officially banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Judge Samuel Alito declared that the original 1973 Roe ruling and, further, high court verdicts reiterating Roe had to be repealed as they were “egregiously wrong,” and amounted to “an abuse of judicial authority.”

Along with Judge Alito, majority of justices voted in favor of striking down Roe v. Wade (1973) and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), finding abortion to no longer be a national right and giving states the authority to prohibit the procedure.

The ruling caused widespread controversy, with many presenting possible concerns stemming from the decision. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Adesanya has joined the group of people against the rule. He voiced his support for Chambers, who is running for the U.S. Senate.

Adesanya tweeted a promotional video for Chambers’ campaign with the caption: “…women will die, and there is nothing pro-life about that.” Spittin’ Barz!!!”

— Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 19, 2022

Chambers previously ran unsuccessfully for Louisiana’s 15th State Senate district in 2019, and as a Democrat, to represent Louisiana’s 2nd congressional district in 2021.

UFC Community Reacts to Roe v Wade Overturn

During episode #1839 of “The Joe Rogan Experience” with Duncan Trussell, the longtime UFC color commentator shared his thoughts on the ruling: “This f*****g Roe vs Wade thing freaks me out…for so many reasons. First of all because how many women need to get abortions because of the health of the child.”

Rogan further talked about rights, saying, “Rights we never thought we were going to lose. There’s certain ways we looked at the world we like, well, we’ve passed that. The government’s control over us is not nearly what it was in the 80s or the 90s.

“We’ve moved past that. And then all of a sudden, especially during the pandemic, it’s almost like while you were sleeping, they’re just like gaining ground.” (h/t Essentially Sports)

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling reacted to the news: “Narrow-minded thinking. All situations aren’t the same. Luckily you never had to face those kinds of situations. Must be nice where you’re sitting, huh?”

“Stylebender” had previously suggested: “Ban condoms then…”

UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson shared his thoughts: “MEN SHOULDN’T BE MAKING LAWS ABOUT WOMENS BODIES”

Who Will Adesanya Face Next?

“The Last Stylebender” took on Jared Cannonier in his latest outing at UFC 276 on July 2. Cannonier utilized a cautious approach and failed to put the champion in any real danger, eventually losing out on the judges’ scorecards with a lopsided decision.

Following his win, Adesanya wasted no time in calling out Alex Pereira for his next fight. Pereira is a relative newcomer to the UFC with only three showings under the banner so far. He’s the only man who knocked out the 185 lb king, a feat he achieved in a kickboxing match, and also holds another victory over him in the sport.

UFC Champ Israel Adesanya Echoes Pro-Choice Candidate’s Moving VideoFans were thrilled by Pereira’s arrival to the promotion. They clamored to see the dominant Adesanya matchup with a familiar foe in MMA. Adesanya had revealed that talks for the showdown are ongoing and a date would be set soon.