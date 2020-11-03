UFC Legend Blasts Joe Rogan: ‘Quitter’

UFC legend Tito Ortiz recently took aim at color commentator Joe Rogan for moving from California to Texas. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” is a longtime resident of California and is currently running for a spot on the Huntington Beach city council.

Ortiz, who has also campaigned for President Donald Trump’s re-election, was speaking during a recent rally when he said that residents needed to protect the city of Huntington Beach while calling Rogan a quitter for leaving the state.

“It’s important that we protect this city. This city is powerful to me and I’m not leaving,” Ortiz said. “You know, Joe Rogan [and] a bunch of other Hollywood guys, they left. You know what? I can’t say the word because my children are here… they’re quitters. I refuse to be a quitter.”

Rogan left Los Angeles for Austin, Texas, over a month ago, citing issues he had with the city, including overcrowding and leadership.

“I think every mayor does a s*** job of doing it because I don’t think anybody can do a great job of it,” Rogan said during episode No. 1514 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. “I think there are certain things you’re going to have to deal with when you have a population of whatever the f*** LA is — 20 million-plus people.”

Ortiz Is a Massive Supporter of the American Military & First Responders

A large part of Ortiz’s “Make Huntington Beach Safe Again” platform is to support first responders and the American military. According to The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’s biography on his official city council campaign website, Ortiz has been to Iraq multiple times and has worked with different charities to help fundraise for first responders.

As a supporter of our us troops, [Ortiz] visited them abroad in Iraq six times. Tito is also a strong supporter of our first responders being a contributor to annual charities for the fire department, police department, and children’s hospitals. Tito is very passionate about all of these brave men and women and hopes to bring more awareness, appreciation, and facilitate each of these very important organizations.

Ortiz also wants to help businesses that are affected by COVID-19. During a rally in June, The Huntington Beach Bad Boy said via the Daily Pilot:

“Being a possible candidate for city council, I can help out in a vast way of helping out the community, and not just the community, but our Police Department, and our businesses, our small businesses. I think it’s very important because I have a lot of friends who do have small businesses here in Orange County. Their hands are tied because of COVID-19.”

WATCH: A Tour of Joe Rogan’s Mansion in Austin

The YouTube channel “Celebrity Mansions” shared a video tour Rogan’s mansion in Austin. According to Buzz, the estate is worth over $14 million and is located by Lake Austin. Some of the popular podcaster’s neighbors include Sandra Bullock and John Paul DeJoria, the outlet reported.

