UFC’s Joe Rogan Shows Off Deadly Striking in Video [WATCH]

Podcaster and UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has an extensive background in martial arts and that was on full display in a recent Instagram post.

On Thursday, Rogan shared a slow-motion video of himself working out on a bag, showing off powerful roundhouse kicks. Rogan, who has a black belt in Taekwondo, is known for his deadly kicks, competing in the martial art at a high level when he was younger.

In the caption of the video, Rogan wrote, “Watching techniques in slow motion is a good way to recognize inefficiencies in your movements.”

See it below:

Many of Rogan’s followers reacted to the video. One Instagram user wrote, “You know who I don’t want to get hit by: Joe Rogan.” Another follower asked a question: “When’s Joe Rogan ever gonna do a celebrity fight before he gets too old?”

Actor Jonathan Sadowski had a suggestion for Rogan and the winner of UFC 254’s main event between lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champ Justin Gaethje. Sadowski wrote, “Winner of Khabib v Gaethje gets Rogan…”

UFC Welterweight Star Mike Perry Commented on Rogan’s Video, Says a ‘KO Is a KO’

Mike “Platinum” Perry shared his thoughts on Rogan’s comment about watching techniques in slow motion to recognize inefficiencies.

The UFC welterweight fighter wrote: “Maybe there are no inefficiencies in your movements Joe. A KO is a KO. If it works it works. Doesn’t matter how ugly you think it is. Now I have a bad ass slow motion video of my girl jogging with ‘terrible form’ but nobody would judge this video badly lol.”

Platinum is known for his exciting, striking-centric fighting style and willingness to get into a brawl, winning 11 of his 20 mixed martial arts bouts by KO or TKO. In his 13 UFC fights, Perry has won two Performance of the Night bonuses and two Fight of the Night bonuses.

One of Rogan’s fans disagreed with Perry’s comment, writing, “brawling will only get you so far. This man (Rogan) would kick you into next week so maybe you should listen up.”

WATCH: Rogan Wins a Taekwondo Match in the Opening Seconds With a Spinning Back Kick

Joe Rogan wins by spinning back kick KO in Tae Kwon Do fightThis is footage from the 1987 US Cup in Connecticut. Special thanks to John D'Amario for finding this footage and sending it to me! 2013-02-20T22:09:11Z

In 2013, Rogan uploaded a video onto YouTube of himself dropping an opponent during the 1987 US Cup in Connecticut and winning the Taekwondo match. The video can be watched above.

At the very start of the match, Rogan, who is wearing a blue hogu (chest protector), unleashed a ruthless spinning back kick. The kick hit his opponent in the midsection, dropping him and ending the fight.

