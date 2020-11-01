UFC Legend Knocked Out: ‘I Love You, I’m So Sorry’

UFC legend Anderson Silva was knocked out by middleweight contender Uriah Hall on Saturday night in the main event of the latest UFC Fight Night card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. An emotional scene unfolded in the Octagon as soon as the match was over.

Silva and Hall appeared to be evenly matched until Hall’s harder strikes began showing their marks at the end of the third round. Hall almost finished Silva at the end of that round but didn’t quite get the job done there.

In the fourth round, though, Hall landed the telling blow that finally put Silva down to the canvas for good in the fight at the 1:24 mark.

After the stunning end to the fight, Hall fell to his knees to embrace his fallen opponent as a sign of love and respect for the former middleweight champ and pound-for-pound king.

Hall said, “I love you, I’m so sorry”, and both men wept together in the center of the Octagon.

You can watch the touching scene below.

"I love you. I'm so sorry." After defeating his idol, @UriahHallMMA shared a special moment with @SpiderAnderson in the Octagon after #UFCVegas12 🥺 pic.twitter.com/cQxAXtwUCD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 1, 2020

Silva Might Not Be Retiring From MMA

While Silva, 45, from Brazil, is considered one of the greatest MMA fighters ever, UFC president Dana White revealed recently that the living legend would be participating in his final UFC fight against Hall on Halloween night.

While Silva isn’t so sure he’s heading off into the sunset for good in MMA, he admitted before the fight to Heavy that it would “probably” be his last fight in the UFC.

Silva reaffirmed that to be the case to ESPN after his latest loss. Silva said it was “the final day” for him with his “UFC family” but then continued that he “didn’t know” if this was his last fight.

Hall beating Silva left the longtime MMA superstar just 1-7 in his last eight fights.

After the loss, Silva offered one final prayer in the center of the Octagon.

Anderson Silva said a prayer before leaving the Octagon for what might be the final time 🕷 #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/vSfKH8RvPN — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 1, 2020

The victory made Hall’s record 16-9 and dropped the once-unbeatable Silva’s mark to 34-11.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

UFC Fight Night Results

UFC Fight Night: Silva vs. Hall was the latest UFC Fight Night card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

In the main event, Hall defeated Silva via fourth-round TKO in a middleweight bout. The co-main event saw featherweight Bryce Mitchell beat Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27). Other winners included heavyweight hopeful Greg Hardy, rising middleweight contender Kevin Holland and lightweight Thiago Moises.

You can see the full main card results below.

Uriah Hall def. Anderson Silva via fourth-round TKO

Mitchell def. Andre Fili via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Greg Hardy def. Maurice Greene via second-round TKO

Kevin Holland def. Charlie Ontiveros via first-round submission

Thiago Moises def. Bobby Green via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

What’s Next for Hall and Silva?

The win by Hall means he’s on his way up the rankings. With UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya on his way up to 205 pounds next for a battle against UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, the division will need the rest of the 185-pound contenders to sort themselves out until that upcoming fight is over. Hall will figure into that mix.

Meanwhile, Silva told Heavy earlier this week that he would probably continue to fight on no matter what happened against Hall. He admitted to ESPN after his bout was over that it would be hard for him to call it quits.

Admitting "sometimes it's very difficult for [fighters] to stop," @SpiderAnderson will go home before deciding whether #UFCVegas12 was his final fight. pic.twitter.com/PxwOiTOF6A — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 1, 2020

One potential landing spot for the aging great would be Bellator, a frequent home to UFC legends in the final stages of their careers.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Dana White Reveals Next ‘Champ Champ’ Fight



Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel