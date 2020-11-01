Dana White Reveals Next ‘Champ Champ’ Fight

UFC president Dana White revealed on Saturday night that UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya would be moving up in weight for his next fight in an attempt to dethrone newly crowned light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. ESPN Brett Okamoto reported, “Dana White tells me he met with Israel Adesanya yesterday and his next fight will definitely be a move up in weight to challenge Jan Blachowicz at light heavyweight.”

Dana White tells me he met with Israel Adesanya yesterday and his next fight will definitely be a move up in weight to challenge Jan Blachowicz at light heavyweight. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 1, 2020

With the stunning move, Adesanya, 31, will attempt to become just the fifth fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold two UFC championships at the same time.

The current list of UFC “champ champ” fighters includes Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo.

Additionally, Adesanya will attempt to become just the eighth fighter in company history to win titles in more than one weight class.

Adesanya vs. Blachowicz is an intriguing and dangerous fight for both of the UFC champions. The date and location of the fight have yet to be determined.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as it develops.

READ NEXT: Roy Jones Rants Back at Floyd Mayweather: ‘He’s Crazy!

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel