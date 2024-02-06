A Creator Took a Kick From a UFC Legend. It Went as Well as You Can Imagine [WATCH]

Kyler Isaoglu may deserve a Darwin Award.

Because the creator, from the Basement Talk podcast, thought it was a good idea to bait the legendary former UFC fighter Chuck Liddell into giving him a leg kick and it went about as well as you can imagine — badly.

Known during his fighting days as The Iceman, Liddell, 54, helped popularize MMA during its formative years, is a former UFC light heavyweight champion, and a UFC Hall of Famer.

His victories over Randy Couture and Tito Ortiz remain some of the most iconic MMA performances of all time.

And, with a record of 21 wins (13 KOs, one submission, and seven decisions) against nine defeats it’s fair to say he can bang, even if he hasn’t fought since 2018.

So, how do you think a leg kick from Liddell, struck against a normie who doesn’t know how to defend one, will go?

Well, the results are in:

The shot was so powerful it almost scooped Isaoglu off his feet, and he needed to recover on the ground.

The caption of “what percentage do you think it was?” implies Liddell didn’t even throw the kick at full force.

Isaoglu Isn’t The Only Darwin Award Winner When It Comes to MMA Fandom

If you assumed that Isaoglu was alone in his desire to absorb a punishing strike from a trained fighter, you’d sadly be mistaken.

In 2022, Paramount Pictures aired a scene from the Jackass Forever movie, which launched in theaters from February 4 that year.

The clip features veteran stuntman Johnny Knoxville explain to viewers that Jackass cast member Ehren McGhehey was expecting to take a low blow shot from a lightweight fighter.

Little did McGhehey realize that he was about to absorb a shot from the hardest-hitting UFC fighter of all-time in Francis Ngannou.

“His punch is the equivalent of getting hit by a Ford Escort,” renowned joker Steve-O can be heard saying in the clip.

Ngannou can then be seen warming up by lashing strikes at a heavy bag.

He then targeted an area that few will want to take a punch — below the belt line — with a right hook, and slammed that gloved fist into MeGhehey’s nether-region.

Ouch!

Play

Clearly, this craze of getting fighters to fight normies has to stop!

Liddell & Ngannou Are Two of MMA’s Most Famous Competitors

Though Liddell and Ngannou competed in two different eras, they do have one thing in common as they both managed to transcend the sport and become stars outside of UFC.

Liddell even scored a starring role in an episode of the smash hit HBO series Entourage.

His list of film and TV credits also includes War Pigs, The Simpsons, and Dancing With The Stars.

Ngannou, meanwhile, is seeing his star shine outside of UFC as he crossed over into boxing, scored a knockdown over the heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury in a disputed loss by decision, and is in line to box Anthony Joshua on March 2 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Should Ngannou spring one more shock on the boxing world then he’ll arguably be as big a star in that sport as he was in MMA.