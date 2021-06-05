UFC Star Pulls Out of Fight After Social Media Meltdown [LOOK]

A UFC star pulled out of an upcoming fight after making several bizarre posts on social media this week. UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa was supposed to face Jared Cannonier on August 21 in the Brazillian’s first fight back since losing by second-round stoppage to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Instead, “The Eraser” has reportedly erased his name from competition against Cannonier, at least according to ESPN.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto posted, “Per sources, Paulo Costa has withdrawn from his main event against Jared Cannonieron Aug. 21. Kelvin Gastelum (@KelvinGastelum) has agreed to take his place.”

Per sources, Paulo Costa has withdrawn from his main event against Jared Cannonier on Aug. 21. Kelvin Gastelum (@KelvinGastelum) has agreed to take his place. pic.twitter.com/HzzjCkg2u0 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 5, 2021

But the strangest part of the story is Costa’s recent social media activity.

The 30-year-old had sparsely posted on Twitter over the last couple of months until just a few days ago. Then, the floodgates opened, and Costa unleashed a bunch of zany social media posts onto the general public.

It started with some stuff about Mars and an apparent conspiracy theory about space travel not being real. He posted, “If mars hasn’t more than 1 sun they had a photo crew w lights and all equipment to create that shadow on opposite angle Some people saying it was made here on earth in some studio, but i don’t know”.

If mars hasn’t more than 1 sun they had a photo crew w lights and all equipment to create that shadow on opposite angle

Some people saying it was made here on earth in some studio, but i don’t know pic.twitter.com/mzgcNcgDgW — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 3, 2021

Later, Costa referenced “flat earth”, another popular conspiracy theory that suggests the earth isn’t a sphere but a flat surface instead.

Flat earth — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 3, 2021

A little later, Costa suggested he might need a new social media manager. He said, “I’m thinking to hire someone to manager and put some order on my social media’s….suggestion?”

Im thinking to hire someone to manager and put some order on my social media’s….suggestion? — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 3, 2021

Apparently, he didn’t heed his own advice.

That, or he did heed it and hired someone along the lines of his own suggestions. He posted, “Ok folks . I have already 3 names to manager this social media. 1. Tito Ortiz 2. Alex jones 3. Joshua Fabia”.

Ok folks . I have already 3 names to manager this social media.

1. Tito ortiz

2. Alex jones

3. Joshua Fabia — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 3, 2021

Soon, references to Paulo’s claim that he lost to Adesanya last year because he was “kind of drunk” started to appear.

“I was kind of drunk [when] I fought, maybe, on hangover,” Costa said back in March via his YouTube channel per TalkSport. “I couldn’t sleep because of the [leg] cramps.”

Once posters started bringing all that mess up, Costa really let loose.

I disagree to put Tony on my list cause i cant read all these cartoons drunk https://t.co/KIk4YuNvf6 — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 3, 2021

He continued with more.

If my English speaking was good actually id like to seat at same table with some icons and references to me like : Tony ferguson, alex jones, diaz bros, joshua fabia, eddie bravo.

No alcohol no drugs , just free thoughts — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 3, 2021

Just a few hours before ESPN reported he had pulled out of his next fight, things really started to escalate.

He posted, “Wine > whiskey > sauce”. Then asked for help in making some custom wine logos.

Could some of your modefuckers creat my self own wine 🍷 logo , please? — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 4, 2021

Then came the retweets. .

Here you go pic.twitter.com/kJTf0Wd2nl — Evil Luque (@NarutoMMA) June 4, 2021

I loved https://t.co/AW7QC1mUZV — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 4, 2021

Costa hasn’t appeared inside the UFC’s Octagon since losing to Adesanya nine months ago.

That was his lone defeat in 13 overall MMA fights, and he was supposed to get back into action in August.

But now he’s apparently headed in a different direction.

In honor of all his recent references to wine and such, let’s just say Costa’s career is headed back on the shelf, at least for a little longer than fans thought.

