Speculation Rages After UFC Superstar Says, ‘See You Soon’

The “will UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov fight again” saga continues in the MMA community, and on Tuesday morning, the Russian-born fighter posted a cryptic message.

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on October 24. Since then, UFC president Dana White has told the media repeatedly that he believes the champion will fight again. Ali Abdelaziz, Nurmagomedov’s manager, has also fueled speculation that “The Eagle” will fight again.

However, Nurmagomedov spoke to the media last week and seemingly ended all speculation about ending his retirement, saying he had “plans to continue fighting.”

But, Nurmagomedov Tuesday post has once again ramped up talks about him fighting again. The Russian posted a photo of himself during a UFC 254 press conference on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with White in the background.

The Eagle wrote, “See you soon @danawhite.” It is unclear what exactly Nurmagomedov was referring to, however the comment section was flooded with fight speculation.

‘Let’s Go!’ & Other Comments Flooded the Instagram Post

White responded with two fist emojis. The Ultimate Fighter season one veteran and Nurmagomedov’s teammate, Mike Swick wrote, “I like the sounds of that!”

Former UFC title challenger Jon Fitch wrote, “let’s go!”

Athlete and fighter Erko Jun wrote, “30-0 ?!”

Nurmagomedov is 29-0 and has defended his lightweight title three times, defeating Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Gaethje. He is regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time and is currently ranked No. 1 on the male pound-for-pound list.

