UFC Vs. ONE Championship: What’s the Difference?

The UFC and ONE Championship are currently two of the biggest and most prestigious martial arts organizations in the world. In 2023, ONE Championship is set to expand its reach into the US market with a series of 25 live events that will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime. This is a significant deal for the company, and it will undoubtedly generate some interest and excitement among martial arts fans.

The competition between these two organizations is good for fans because it means that they will have access to some of the best martial arts events and fighters in the world. With ONE Championship’s expansion into the US market, fans can look forward to even more options for martial arts entertainment. While the UFC is currently the dominant organization in this space, ONE Championship’s increasing popularity is something to keep an eye on.

The Key Differences Between ONE Championship and the UFC

ONE Hosts Muay Thai, Kickboxing, MMA, and Submission Grappling

The UFC is renowned for being the premier platform for mixed martial arts on a global level. On the other hand, ONE Championship sets itself apart by offering a unique blend of multiple disciplines on its fight cards. This means that fans can enjoy a range of exceptional martial arts talent from Muay Thai, Kickboxing, MMA, and Submission Grappling all in one night.

This strategy sets ONE Championship apart from other organizations, and it’s a refreshing change for those who want to see something different from the usual MMA fights.

Muay Thai in 4oz Gloves

ONE Championship has a unique approach to hosting Muay Thai fights compared to traditional Muay Thai events. Instead of using standard boxing gloves, ONE Championship requires its fighters to use 4-oz gloves, similar to those used in MMA fights. This difference in glove size makes the fights more thrilling and dangerous since the fighters’ guards are less effective.

The smaller gloves allow the fighters to strike with greater speed and power, resulting in more exciting fights for the audience. It also adds an extra level of skill and strategy for the fighters since they have to adjust their techniques to the different glove sizes. This approach has proven to be popular with fans who enjoy watching high-intensity fights that showcase the raw power and skill of the fighters.

Differences In Rules: UFC Vs. ONE

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

ONE Championship has adopted the Global Martial Arts Ruleset, which is a set of regulations that combines the best practices from both Asian and non-Asian martial arts. These rules are similar to those used in the UFC, with the exception that knees to the head of a downed opponent are permitted.

Previously, ONE Championship also allowed soccer kicks to the head of a grounded opponent, but this practice has since been banned as part of the organization’s efforts to expand globally. While the ruleset is largely similar to the UFC, the allowance of knees to the head of a downed opponent adds an interesting dynamic to the fights and can lead to exciting finishes.

Kickboxing

ONE uses K-1 rules in their kickboxing bouts. Bouts are 3×3 minute rounds, with title fights being five rounds. Fights are scored using a ten-point must system. Fighters weighing at Bantamweight or lower wear 8-oz gloves, and fighters above wear 10-oz gloves.

Muay Thai

ONE Superseries Muay Thai uses 3×3 minute rounds using the global Muay Thai ruleset, with 5 rounds for title fights. Fights are scored using a 10-point must system. Elbow strikes, clinch fighting, sweeps, and throws are all allowed. Fighters use open-fingered 4-oz gloves as opposed to boxing gloves.

Submission Grappling

Using the ONE Grappling ruleset, grapplers can either win by submission or decision, which is scored over the course of one 10-minute round. Winners are determined on the “number of real submission attempts”. Yellow cards can also be issued for stalling.

Differences in Weight Classes: UFC Vs. One FC

The UFC currently features nine weight divisions, whereas ONE Championship has ten weight divisions, introducing an additional Atomweight division for the smallest female fighters. While the names of the weight divisions are the same in both organizations, the weight classes themselves differ slightly. In general, the ONE Championship weight classes tend to be slightly heavier than their UFC counterparts.

UFC Weight Divisions

(source: Ladbrokes.com)

Weight Class Lower / Upper Limit (Lbs) Gender Strawweight No minimum / 115lbs Female Flyweight 115lbs / 125lbs Male / Female Bantamweight 125lbs / 135lbs Male Featherweight 135lbs / 145lbs Male Lightweight 145lbs / 155lbs Male Welterweight 155lbs / 170lbs Male Middleweight 170lbs / 185lbs Male Light Heavyweight 185lbs / 205lbs Male Heavyweight 205lbs / 265lbs Male

One Championship Weight Divisions

(source: Onefc.com)