Big Reactions Pour in After Valentina Shevchenko Edges Scorecards at UFC 275

During the UFC 275 co-main event on Saturday night, the women’s flyweight strap was on the line with Valentina Shevchenko defending her belt against Taila Santos.

Santos entered the Octagon as the No. 4 ranked fighter in the division, as per the official UFC standings. And Shevchenko stepped into the cage for her seventh title defense. And as history has it, “Bullet” notched her eighth.

Although Santos edged most of the grappling exchanges, Shevchenko rallied in the fifth and the judges awarded her the win via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46).

Shevchenko remains unbeaten since moving down to the UFC’s flyweight division in 2018. And with the win, Bullet improved her mixed martial arts record to 23-3. On the other end, Santos’ four-fight win streak was snapped and her record dropped to 19-2.

Some of the Best Reactions

Here are some of the top reactions from Twitter.

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Kenny Florian tweeted: “Apparently if you almost finish the fight on the feet, you clearly win the round. If you almost finish the fight on the ground, it probably does nothing. Shevchenko is an excellent fighter but made critical of mistakes tonight and I thought she lost tonight.”

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo tweeted: “I love Valentina and I’m a fan of Valentina, but the scoring criteria needs to improve. Keep the sport honest people. 49-46?!?”

“The MMA Hour’s” Ariel Helwani tweeted: “Let the angry tweets flow in!!!”

“Not usually in favor of running it back right away when the champ retains but considering that headbutt I wouldn’t hate it one bit,” Helwani continued.

“Morning Kombat’s” Luke Thomas wrote: “Hey, where are all the dweebs who assured me Santos was going to get annihilated inside the first when I said she was a slight tick behind Shevchenko statistically? So weird they magically disappeared!”

Ex-UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos wrote: ‘Tough fight but I think the Brazilian won.”

Reigning UFC 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling tweeted: “I need to watch this fight sober because I’m confused. Great fight either way!”

MMA bettor Luca Fury tweeted: “My guess is 3-2 Shechenko but who knows? Too close to be confident either way or cry robbery regardless of the outcome.”

He continued: “Ha, funny cards. 4-1 x2 for Shevchenko and 3-2 x1 for Santos. 3-2 either way is probably right, with my live opinion being Shevchenko edged it. Curious how I’d score it on rewatch. #UFC275.”

Heavy’s Kelsey McCarson tweeted: “Great fight! I thought Valentina won, but it was super close.”

One fan tweeted: “Valentina winning is ok, but sus 49-46. Taila had the back mutiple times the issue was the rear-naked chokes were close but negated. A bad trip shouldn’t rob Valentina of the 1st rnd, cause Taila didn’t pressure her off the back. Rnd 1,4,&5: Valentina & Rnd. 2&3: Talia.”