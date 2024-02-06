Dana White Stars in Super Bowl ad Alongside Peyton Manning & Post Malone [WATCH]

UFC boss Dana White stars in the newest Super Bowl commercial that dropped Tuesday, February 6.It all comes just days before the Big Game between San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs kicks off Sunday in the Fight, Sports, and Entertainment Capital of the World — Las Vegas — at the 65,000 capacity, $1.9 billion Allegiant Stadium; home of the Raiders.The ad, which also airs during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, starts off with a beer that shakes inside a refrigerator.A Bud Light genie then appears amid a puff of smoke and grants wishes including a big bicep, limousine ride, and a seemingly infinite supply of Bud Lights for lucky revelers.Later wishes include Peyton Manning as a best friend, Post Malone in the bar, and, of course, a wish to be at a fight — to which, White enters the scene.Watch the ad below:

Play

“It was an absolute blast to be a part of Bud Light’s Super Bowl commercial this year,” said White in a statement, according to MMA Fighting.

“Anheuser-Busch and the Super Bowl are two of the biggest American brands in the world. The cast, the director and Peyton were fun to work with and it was such an incredible way to kick off my new partnership with AB and Bud Light.”

UFC & Bud Light Have a Pre-Existing Relationship

Bud Light reunited with UFC in a deal worth more than $100 million, SportsProMedia reported in October, 2023.

The deal began January, 2024, the publication said at the time, ushering in Ab InBev as the official global beer partner for the market-leading MMA firm.

“Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light were UFC’s original beer sponsors more than fifteen years ago,” White said at the time. “I’m proud to announce we are back in business together.”

He added: “There are many reasons why I chose to go with Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, most importantly because I feel we are very aligned when it comes to our core values and what the UFC brand stands for.

“I’m looking forward to all of the incredible things we will do in the years ahead.”

The contract will reportedly run for six years and is the MMA promotion’s “largest ever on a per-year basis,” SportsProMedia said.

The deal was not without controversy as the partnership arrived less than a year after the beer brand aligned with trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.

This led to apparent boycotts from right wing figures. Kid Rock famously put bullets through a case of Bud Light with a machine gun.

Bud Light incurred financial losses and appeared to partner with UFC to curry favor with the right wing market.

“When it comes to Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light, everybody talks about, ‘Oh you did it for money!’ Hey dummies, all sponsorship deals are about money.” White told Heavy and other reporters in October, last year.

“I am more aligned with Anheuser-Busch than any of the other beer companies that were offering to pay us money,” he finished.

White’s Cameo Isn’t The UFC Figure at The Big Game

Prior to White’s performance for the beer brand, UFC announcer Bruce Buffer also got in on the act.Buffer — long-regarded as one of the voices for MMA because of the energetic way he introduces fighters — introduced the competing teams to much fanfare at Super Bowl opening night Monday at the Allegiant Stadium.Here’s his intro for the reigning, defending, Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs:

Here’s his intro for the Super Bowl challengers San Francisco 49ers:

Sunday’s NFL championship game kicks-off at 6.30 p.m. ET / 3.30 p.m. PT, and airs on CBS, streaming live on Paramount+.