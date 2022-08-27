Wonderboy Thompson Wants ‘Awesome’ Fight With Deadly UFC Striker

Former two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson is adamant that he wants to fight a striking-based opponent next, and he’s eyeing a possible clash with Michel Pereira.

Wonderboy was linked to a fight against rising undefeated star Shavkat Rakhmonov, but he told BJPenn.com in a recent interview that he had turned down the match. He told the outlet that he had no interest in taking on a grappler next considering he’s on a two-fight losing streak courtesy of Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns, two men who dominated Wonderboy on the ground.

Instead, Thompson is “looking” to sign on for an “awesome” fight with Pereira.

“I’m looking at Michel Pereira, I think that would be an awesome fight,” he said to BJPenn.com. “He’s an up-and-coming guy who’s definitely down to bang and strike.

“I think he also called me out on social media, so I think that would be a good fight for sure. Michel Pereira would be a fun one, that one interests me for sure. He’s exciting, I’m exciting. My last few guys that I had strike we on Fight of the Night and won bonuses so I think that would be a fun fight for sure.”

“Demolidor,” a man known for his exciting striking, is riding a five-fight win streak and boasts 10 wins via KO/TKO.

In a Perfect World, Wonderboy Would Like to Battle Pereira in November at Madison Square Garden

Wonderboy shared with the outlet that if he got to choose, he’d fight Pereira during the November 12th UFC 281 card at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“My last fight was at the Apex and I want to fight on a big card and I’ve always done well at Madison Square Garden,” Wonderboy said. “Always put on a show there, so it’s coming up and I would love to get that fight in, in November.”

Wonderboy said that a match-up with Pereira would be “fire,” while also sharing his belief that he could “put him away.”

“He has gotten a lot better and has fought some really tough guys. He’s always fun to watch which interests me,” Thompson continued. “He is a very exciting fighter and both of us out there together would be fire… He is a big welterweight, and I know he will be a big powerful guy so I would have to work my angles and work in and out but I think I could put him away.”

Thompson Said UFC Was ‘Pushing’ Fight with Rakhmonov

According to Wonderboy, the UFC really wanted him to fight Rakhmonov. But to the fan-favorite fighter, it didn’t “make sense” to take him on.

“Not at all,” Thompson said of fighting a grappler next. “It doesn’t make sense for me to face another heavy grappler. Let me work on my craft a little more, especially when it comes to wrestling. They were pushing it, but it just doesn’t make sense, the fans didn’t want to see it either. They are like ‘dude, give Stephen a striker, someone who is going to strike with him.’ It is what it is, that is not a fight that interests me at this point.”