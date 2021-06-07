Forget Conor McGregor: YouTuber’s ‘Big Boss’ Fully Revealed

YouTuber Jake Paul has said all along that the big plan for his combat sports career was to eventually face and defeat UFC superstar Conor McGregor inside a boxing ring. Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) was sort of laughed at when he first suggested it, but his first-round knockout over former UFC star Ben Askren put a hush to some in the crowd, and a victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his next fight would likely silence the rest. But Paul seems to have gotten things all wrong about who the big boss actually should be.

After retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. pretty much trounced his older brother Logan Paul over eight rounds on Sunday night in Miami, it’s become clear who Jake Paul should want to fight instead.

It’s Mayweather.

Jake Paul: ‘I Am Dedicating My Life To Beating Conor McGregor’

Jake Paul suggested in the past McGregor was his chief aim.

“I am dedicating my life to beating Conor McGregor,” Paul told ESPN after winning his second pro fight. “Financially, it already makes sense. Financially, I’m already one of the biggest prizefighters, and there’s only a couple more bosses to check off and to beat and to conquer.”

When he made those comments, Paul had just scored a devastating second-round knockout win against ex-NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view. He told ESPN he planned to have a few more outings before trying to lure McGregor into the ring.

“I want to fight a couple more people, I think, first,” Paul said. “We’re figuring that out. I want to prove to the world that, ‘Yo, I’m gonna knock out all these fighters.’ Conor McGregor can maybe be the final boss. If we were playing a video game, he could be the final boss. And then I’ll probably retire after I beat McGregor.”

Why Jake Paul Should Change His Plan

But since Paul made that plan, two massive things have happened in his world, and both should probably prompt him to change his stated goal.

First, McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January.

Sure, the Irishman is plotting his revenge on Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, but McGregor would probably be wise to focus on his MMA career right now over trying to make any more boxing matches happen.

Even if McGregor beats Poirier in the rematch, he still has a lot of work to do in the UFC. If he ever hopes to grab UFC gold again, McGregor needs to steer clear from his other favorite sport for the foreseeable future.

But the bigger thing that happened is what Mayweather just did to his brother Logan Paul.

Mayweather was outweighed by over 30 pounds. He entered the ring noticeably shorter, smaller, and a whole lot older than his opponent.

But none of that really mattered.

Sure, Paul with the distance in the bout, but Mayweather beat the brakes off of Logan Paul just about every time he opened up just like everybody knew he would just as soon as the fight was announced.

Size only matters in boxing when skill sets are the same. That wasn’t the case here, and it really showed.

But here’s the thing about that.

Jake Paul has always been considered the more skilled boxer than his older brother. How much more skilled remains to be seen, but if there’s any Paul brother that should be stepping inside the ring with a talent like Mayweather, it was never Logan Paul.

Heck, if there’s any Paul brother that should be stepping in the ring with Mayweather, it’s the one that had the audacity to snatch Mayweather’s hat off his head knowing full well that it wouldn’t be him who caught a beating for it.

Jake Paul should change his plan.

He might already know that. He posted, “GOTCHA F****** CAREER”.

Mayweather Would Probably Beat Up Jake Paul, Too

Look, Mayweather likely beats up Jake Paul just as easily as he did Logan Paul.

And that might be the biggest reason of all that Jake Paul should be gunning to fight “Money” Mayweather.

Doing so would prove naysayers wrong about the kinds of fights he chooses.

To date, all of Jake Paul’s opponents have been noticeably smaller than him, a lot older than the YouTuber, and not very good boxers. At least two of those factors will remain the same on August 28 against Woodley, and it might actually be all three if we’re honest about it.

But Mayweather is not Woodley. He’s not Askren. He’s not Robinson. He’s not anything close to what Jake Paul has wanted to face so far in his career. Mayweather is a real boxer, even at the age of 44.

He’s still older and smaller than Jake Paul, but he for sure knows how to box.

Besides, Mayweather should probably have been the “big boss” all along. He proved to be McGregor’s boss in a boxing match back in 2017 when he stopped the UFC star in the 10th round using a walk-forward style he’d never used in any fight before.

He proved to be Logan Paul’s boss using that same style, too, even if the stoppage never came.

So if Jake Paul really wants to be a fighter, he might as well try sharing the ring with somebody who actually knows how to fight.

And if he wants to play pro boxing like it’s a video game, he might as well choose a legit boxing champ for the final battle.

