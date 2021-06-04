Conor McGregor Mocks Floyd Mayweather After Call Out [LOOK]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor mocked boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. after apparently catching wind of the retired boxing champion’s latest comments about the former UFC “champ champ”. McGregor posted via Instagram an advertisement showing Mayweather hawking windows across the pond for a regional windows company in the United Kingdom.

He posted, “It’s a big bargain over at Love Windows U.K, guys! Make sure check it out…”.

Presumably, McGregor is sarcastically mocking Mayweather with that post. After all, the boxing legend presents himself as one of the richest celebrities in the world, so McGregor is trolling the 50-0 fighter for his recent work as a spokesperson for a relatively unknown window company.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Mayweather Wants McGregor Rematch: ‘Absolutely’

Mayweather takes on YouTuber Logan Paul on June 6 in an exhibition boxing bout, but the 44-year-old American told the media on Thursday in Miami he could see himself facing McGregor again in a rematch.

Mayweather defeated McGregor inside a boxing ring in 2017 by 10th-round stoppage. It was one of the best-selling fights in boxing history, and most pundits assumed the UFC superstar did well enough in the early rounds of the showdown to warrant a rematch, especially considering how much money the fight made for both stars.

“Absolutely,” Mayweather said.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor | Full Fight | SHOWTIME PPVWitness history and relive the blockbuster showdown between legendary world champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor Mayweather returns to the ring for the first time in nearly four years to face social media giant Logan Paul in an 8-round special exhibition, Sunday, June 6, live on pay-per-view. Order The Fight Now: s.sho.com/june6ppv… 2021-05-27T14:00:19Z

During Thursday’s press event for Mayweather vs. Paul, Mayweather also explained why he would want to fight McGregor again, and it basically amounts to Mayweather believing McGregor copied his act without giving due credit.

“The beef is all these guys look up to me, steal my blueprint, and then they hate on me,” Mayweather said.

Later during the same media event, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe relayed basically the same message.

“Conor, if you’re listening, you can get that too,” Ellerbe said.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Mayweather vs. McGregor Rivalry Continues

Earlier this year, the feud continued online when McGregor called the upcoming Mayweather vs. Paul event “sad” and “embarrassing” for his rival.

“Pro to pro, it’s embarrassing. He will not scratch $10M for this fight and he knows it. It was canceled once already. The world is watching this on Twitter. He’d fight a half decent pro and command 20M upwards, yet it’s this s***. Whatever way you spin this, it’s sad. Fight someone for real, on your record, or f*** off mate…”

So the Mayweather vs. McGregor rivalry has continued all these years through their constant jabs at each other outside the ring.

Both superstars have fights lined up right now.

Mayweather faces Paul on June 6 on Showtime pay-per-view, and McGregor heads back inside the UFC’s Octagon for an immediate rematch against Dustin Poirier, who beat him earlier this year at UFC 257.

But after that? Maybe Mayweather vs. McGregor 2 is on the way.

READ NEXT: Anderson Silva Reacts to Dana White: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel