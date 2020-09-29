UFC’s Carlos Condit Makes Major Move

UFC legend Carlos Condit is making his long-awaited return to the UFC for the first time in almost two years this weekend. The UFC fan-favorite and former interim welterweight champ is scheduled to take on Court McGhee on October 3 at the next UFC Fight Night card in Abu Dhabi.

But “The Natural Born Killer” is also busy making other moves. Already the co-founder of a nitro coffee shop in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Condit announced via press release on Tuesday that a custom denim collaboration with acclaimed Los-Angeles fashion brand Sene was also on the way.

“I have stacks of jeans that I’ve ripped the seat out of,” Condit said. “Now it’s easy for anyone with any type of body to have jeans that not only fit perfectly but stretch to handle an active lifestyle. The fabric is crazy comfortable and stretches so I can squat and even throw high kicks in them.”

Write Your Story – UFC Legend Carlos Condit Launches Custom Denim Collab With SeneUFC legend Carlos Condit is creating a custom denim collaboration with acclaimed Los-Angeles fashion brand Sene. The “Carlos Condit x Sene” collaboration reveals the perfect pair of gray jeans that is custom-made to fit from scratch for each customer. These jeans are hand-crafted with a premium stretch denim from one of the best mills in… 2020-09-23T06:43:05Z

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Why Custom Jeans Are Important To Condit

Condit told Heavy the rips in jeans were a product of his specific body type. The 36-year-old said he was long and lanky but also muscular in places on his body because he’s a professional athlete that makes it difficult for him to find a fit.

Because of that, Condit said he knows what it’s like to not be able to find a pair of jeans on the rack that fits him.

So Condit said working with Sene made sense. It’s an American luxury design company on a mission to empower all people to feel and look their best.

This trendy and popular bespoke clothing company launched back in 2015 and is based in Los Angeles.

Sene’s innovative and proprietary SmartFit technology generates custom sizes for its customers using data science.

It sounds too good to be true, but Condit vouched for the technological wizardry and also said that each order was covered by the company’s 60-day guarantee and includes free alterations, remakes and returns.

How to Buy Condit’s Custom Jeans from Sene

Condit’s custom jeans will be a spin on Sene’s hit Ever Jean with the gray wash customized by the UFC legend himself.

“Carlos is the definition of grit to me. He is a warrior and his drive perfectly mirrors the essence of our brand and what Sene stands for,” Sene’s co-owner and CEO Ray Li said. “Carlos is a legend and at the same time, he is so down to earth and grounded. With this collaboration, we’re looking forward to giving people a window into the full side of Carlos, shedding light on what motivates him and drives him.”

The waitlist for these jeans is now open. Each person who signs up has the opportunity to get exclusive content, earn free swag, and get up to 50% off their custom jeans order.

The “Carlos Condit x Sene” collaboration is custom-made to fit from scratch for each customer. The jeans are hand-crafted with a premium stretch denim from one of the top mills in the world, based in Japan and shared with Prada, Acne Studios, and AG Jeans.

The jeans are available for both men and women and will launch to customers as early as November.

By then, of course, Condit plans on having another win on his record and a hopeful big fight on the horizon.

In fact, Carlos told Heavy he would be down to welcome returning superstar Nick Diaz back into the UFC in early 2021.

“Hell yeah! Absolutely,” Condit said. “I want to be in interesting fights. That is absolutely an interesting fight.”

READ NEXT: Ex-UFC Champ on Nick Diaz Rematch: ‘Hell Yeah!’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel